Attic fire traced to gas fireplace problem causes $225,000 in damage to new SW Bend home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An attic fire caused by a gas fireplace malfunction or failure led to $225,000 in damage to a new home in the Tetherow neighborhood of southwest Bend late Monday night, just a week after the owners moved in, an official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded just after 10:30 p.m. to the fire on McRoberts Lane, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

The owners told authorities they were still awake and had heard sounds coming from the attic. They went to investigate and found the space on fire, Derlacki said.

All of the occupants evacuated safely, he said, and crews were able to stop the fire from spreading into the home’s living space.

The owners had just moved in a week ago and were still unpacking, Derlacki said.

Derlacki said Tuesday that an investigation found the fire began behind the gas fireplace and spread into the attic above.

“The fire appears to have been caused by either a malfunction or failure of the fireplace installation or assembly,” the fire official said. “The homeowners’ insurance company will be looking further into the fireplace to determine the exact failure.”

The initial loss estimate was $225,000 between the structure and contents.

Derlacki said the family is working with their insurance agent to secure housing for a long-term rebuilding process.