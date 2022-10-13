Firebusters 2022 Part 4: Have a home fire escape plan for all the family
Our fourth Firebusters 2022 segment focuses on making sure everyone in your household knows where and how to get out safely, in case of a fire or other emergency.
Our fourth Firebusters 2022 segment focuses on making sure everyone in your household knows where and how to get out safely, in case of a fire or other emergency.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.