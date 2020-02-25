Several C.O. road projects on ODOT’s 5-year list

Government-politics

Public input sought on draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan

SALEM -- Do you ever wonder where transportation projects come from? Every few years, the Oregon Department of Transportation creates something called the "Statewide Transportation Improvement Program" - known as the STIP.

The panel that oversees ODOT, the Oregon Transportation Commission, has already allocated funding for various parts of the program, including maintaining the current system, upgrading roads, improving safety and transportation options for bicycles and pedestrians. You got to comment on that too (thank you if you did!).

A bunch of engineers did the math and cost estimating and put out what is called the "Draft STIP." It's a list of projects ODOT will start on in 2021, pending approval from the Oregon Transportation Commission.

In Central Oregon, the plan includes a roundabout to improve safety on Highway 20 east of Bend at the Ward/Hamby Road intersection. Also on Highway 20, a pavement preservation project is in the works between Tumalo and Robal roads.

Paving is planned on Highway 126, between Redmond and Powell Butte, and in Sisters, crews plan pedestrian safety improvements at Highway 20 and Locust Avenue.

Now is your chance to comment on the projects in your area (or any area for that matter).

Visit ODOT's online open house, read about the STIP, then click on the map. You'll find little drops that correspond with project locations. For major projects, there'll be a link to more detailed information. Tell us what you think by submitting a comment.

What ODOT wants to know is: Are there things this project will impact you think we should know about? What projects do you support? Are there any you have concerns over?

The comment period ends April 10. http://openhouse.oregondot.org/openhouse/oregon-draft-stip