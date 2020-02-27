Knopp bill to freeze some seniors’ property taxes advances, despite walkout

Government-politics

'I remain an eternal optimist' impasse will end, senator says

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said Thursday his bill for the 2020 short legislative session, to freeze property taxes for low-income seniors, has advanced, despite the ongoing walkout by other GOP lawmakers.

Senate Bill 1541 has moved to the full Ways and Means Committee after moving unanimously from the Finance and Revenue Committee.

“During my town halls and from frequent discussions with my constituents the issue was prevalent, the cost of property taxes for those on fixed incomes were becoming dangerously high," Knopp said.

"Too many seniors have had stories where their property tax rates eclipsed mortgage payments and other costs of living. Our seniors deserve better.” he added.

Senate Bill 1541 would freeze assessed values for homes where the homeowner either is at least 68 years old or has a disability, if the individual was eligible for the homestead property tax deferral program.

“Despite the walkout, I remain an eternal optimist that there will be a productive solution to the stalemate, and we will be able to pass this bill.” Knopp added.

Knopp represents Senate District 27, which includes Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, and Tumalo.