COVID-19 delays launch of Central Cascades wilderness permits

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes and Willamette national forests announced Friday they are postponing the initial release of the Central Cascades Wilderness permits due to COVID-19 public health and safety measures and to avoid potential issues with reservations.

The permits were originally planned to be released on April 7.

“The uncertainties of COVID-19 are short and long term,” said Deschutes Forest Supervisor Holly Jewkes. “We continue to focus on the safety, health and well-being of our employees and the public at this time.”

Updates will be provided in early May about the availability of permits and implementation of the Central Cascades Wilderness permit system. At this time, the Forest Service said "we do not know if we would be able to honor early summer reservations."

Visit https://go.usa.gov/xvcq3 and click on “Subscribe to Email Updates” on the right side of the page to receive updates. Learn more about this project on the forests’ websites—Deschutes: https://go.usa.gov/xvccx and Willamette: https://go.usa.gov/xvc3J.