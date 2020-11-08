Gov. Brown disbands joint Portland security command

Government-politics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Citing a weekend of mostly peaceful protests and demonstrations, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has rescinded an executive order that put state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police under a unified command structure in Portland to handle election-related unrest.

Sunday's announcement lifted an order that had authorized the use of the Oregon National Guard to help local law enforcement if necessary.

After polls closed Nov. 3, protesters in Portland smashed windows at businesses and hurled objects at officers. Police arrested at least 10 people and seized firearms, ammunition, fireworks, body armor and gas masks from people who were arrested.

In Salem, the state’s capital, officers arrested at least four people Saturday for minor assault, unlawful weapons or disorderly conduct charges after small confrontations between dueling demonstrators.

News release from Gov. Kate Brown's office:

Governor Kate Brown Stands Down Law Enforcement Joint Incident Command Structure for Portland

(Salem, OR) — Following a day of largely peaceful demonstrations and celebrations yesterday, Governor Kate Brown rescinded her executive order under ORS Chapter 401 to create a joint incident command structure for public safety in Portland, effective at noon today. The order had been set to expire at 5:00 p.m today.

“Free and fair elections and a peaceful transition of power are hallmarks of our democracy," said Brown. "I would like to thank Oregonians for expressing their free speech rights largely through joyful celebrations yesterday. I'd also like to thank the city, county, and state law enforcement officers, as well as the Oregon National Guard volunteers, who worked over the past several days and nights to keep the peace and protect free speech in Portland."

"I am aware that there were some confrontations between opposing groups in Salem yesterday. Whether you voted for the current President or the President-elect, we are all Americans. As the election draws to a close, now the hard work begins. In Oregon, we talk about our differences, and we overcome them. We help our neighbors in times of need. That's how we are going to beat this pandemic, to fight for racial justice, and begin the process to heal the divisions in our nation."