Gov. Brown’s chief of staff leaving to join Biden-Harris transition team

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that her chief of staff, Nik Blosser, will be joining the Biden-Harris transition team.

Blosser will serve as the state lead in the intergovernmental affairs office of the transition. Deputy Chief of Staff Gina Zejdlik [pronunciation: ZED-lik], will replace Blosser as the new chief of staff.

“Nik has been on the ground and focused on the pandemic response from the start of this crisis, giving him a unique understanding of the needs of Americans suffering from COVID-19 and the needs of the communities they live in,” Brown said.

“I am heartened that President-Elect Biden, Vice President-Elect Harris and their transition team have selected Nik for this important role. He has my full support, and I am confident he will help President-Elect Biden and his team support states in their approach to this crisis and the long recovery that will follow.”

Blosser started as the governor’s chief of staff in February 2017 and is one of the longest-serving chiefs of staff to a governor in the country. He is being replaced by Deputy Chief of Staff and long-time aide Gina Zejdlik. Zejdlik has served as Governor Brown’s deputy chief of staff since 2017, and as a senior advisor prior to that.

Zejdlik, an attorney, served as Interim Elections Director and Brown’s Chief of Staff at the Secretary of State’s Office, and as Deputy Legislative Counsel for six years prior.

“Gina has been by my side for years, and with us every step of the way since the start of the COVID-19 crisis,” Brown said. “Her depth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to respond to this pandemic, address long-term wildfire recovery for Oregon and fight for racial justice.”