Kotek faces challenge from fellow Democrat for Oregon House speaker

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has won her party’s nomination for an unprecedented fifth term as speaker of the Oregon House, withstanding a rare challenge from a fellow Democrat.

However Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Rep. Janelle Bynum, the Clackamas County Democrat who has mounted a bid to unseat Kotek, announced Monday night she would continue to pursue the role despite not receiving the formal nomination of her caucus.

In most years, the Democratic caucus vote for Kotek would be decisive because Democrats hold a supermajority in the chamber.

But it was unclear Monday if Democrats planned to vote in lockstep for Kotek on the Oregon House floor.