Audit urges more steps to manage state workers’ health care benefit costs

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Public Employees’ Benefit Board and the Oregon Educator’s Benefit Board have implemented several strategies to help address increasing costs, but further improvements could be made, according to an audit released Wednesday by Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

The findings are outlined in the report entitled: “Efforts Have Helped Limit Some Employee Health Care Costs, but PEBB and OEBB Can Do More to Manage Costs and Optimize Benefits.”

PEBB and OEBB are responsible for providing health benefits to state workers and educators. Both boards have implemented strategies to evaluate and help manage health plan costs.

"We found the program could make further improvements by enhancing communication and member education, strengthening contract administration and oversight, and managing PEBB funding reserves," the news release stated.

Additionally, while PEBB and OEBB have met legislatively required health care cost caps placed on them, the auditors found there is no similar directive or monitoring for school districts outside of OEBB to contain health care costs.

“Oregon’s Legislature has implemented programs and initiatives to help manage the continual rise in health care costs,” Clarno said. “Our audit found that PEBB and OEBB have taken important steps to help control health costs, but more can be done to educate members and increase program transparency and accountability.”

Read the full audit on the Secretary of State website.