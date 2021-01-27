Oregon House Republicans, Sen. Knopp take issue with state GOP’s ‘false flag’ claims

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon House Republican Caucus released the following statement Wednesday in response to the recently adopted Oregon Republican Party resolution labeling the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill takeover in Washington, D.C. a “false flag” operation.

“Elected House Republicans are focused on representing our constituents. Oregon is in crisis. Vaccines are not going to our most vulnerable, our students are still not in a safe classroom setting, main street businesses are in a tailspin, our health data is a mess and here we are, talking about a political party resolution. There is no credible evidence to support false flag claims.

“We must return our focus to helping Oregonians, pushing to get checks out to the unemployed, supporting our kids, and calling for a vaccine policy that serves our most vulnerable—not the politically powerful. Our focus must remain on urgently helping hurting Oregonians. Far too many Oregonians have been impacted by lost wages or a lost family member—we are in a crisis and that crisis requires steady leadership and action, not partisan rhetoric. The election is over. It is time to govern.”

Representative Daniel Bonham, Representative Shelly Boshart Davis, Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson, Representative Jami Cate, Representative Christine Drazan, Representative Cedric Hayden, Representative Gary Leif, Representative Bobby Levy, Representative Rick Lewis, Representative Raquel Moore-Green, Representative Lily Morgan, Representative Mike Nearman, Representative Ron Noble, Representative Mark Owens, Representative Bill Post, Representative E. Werner Reschke, Representative Greg Smith, Representative David Brock Smith, Representative Duane Stark, Representative Kim Wallan, Representative Suzanne Weber, Representative Boomer Wright, and Representative Jack Zika.

Meanwhile, Senator Tim Knopp (R-Bend) released the following statement Wednesday regarding the Oregon Republican Party adopting a resolution calling the Capitol Riot on January 6th a “false flag” operation:

“No one has been more consistent in condemning political violence on both sides than I have. It is incumbent on everyone to unify around a consistent principle of peaceful political discourse.

“The violent rioters in Portland and other American cities were participating in acts of sedition, insurrection, and violence when they were attempting to burn down government buildings. I stood against them as I am standing against those who committed violence on January 6th. Politicians on both sides are culpable for staying silent in the face of violence. The lack of prosecution in Portland and elsewhere led people to believe political violence was acceptable.

“I have not seen any credible evidence to suggest that the riot at the United States Capitol was a “false flag,” and I do not support the Oregon Republican Party’s resolution. I find it disheartening that while Oregonians are struggling, these political distractions get in the way of helping them recover.

“There are real things we can do to increase election integrity. Banning ballot harvesting and ensuring every legal voter gets access to the ballot box are good places to start. I will also remain focused on serving all of my constituents to help solve the pressing issues of our time: helping small businesses recover, helping the most vulnerable, and getting kids back in school.”

Here is the Oregon GOP's Jan. 19 news release and resolution:

Oregon GOP Condemns Betrayal by the Ten House Republicans Who Voted to Impeach President Trump

State Party Chairman says “This type of sham process has become the norm for Democrats, but no Republican should support or give in to such an abuse of our Constitutional system.”

Salem, OR – The Oregon Republican Party released a statement announcing that the attached resolution has been passed by the State Party Executive Committee condemning the betrayal by the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump last week:

“Our party is speaking out in condemnation of the profound betrayal by the ten House Republicans who supported impeaching President Trump last week without any investigation, hearing, shred of due process, and in contradiction to the known and emerging facts,” said Oregon Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier. “This type of sham process has become the norm for Democrats, but no Republican should support or give in to such an abuse of our Constitutional system.”

“On January 6th, we immediately condemned the political violence in the strongest possible terms and called for those actually committing the violent acts to be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The President called only for ‘peaceful’ voicing of concerns and has repudiated and disavowed anyone who did otherwise that day. The record shows that President Trump in no way incited the violence which actually started 20 minutes before the President finished his remarks far from the Capitol Building itself.”

“We demand a full and transparent public investigation of the actual instigators of the violence, and of the nearly nonexistent Capitol Hill security that was warned in advance by the FBI, refused assistance from the Pentagon, and is shown on video allowing demonstrators into the Capitol Building. None of this was considered by the House of Representatives in the sham impeachment process last week.”

“Of equally grave concern is how Democrats and their enablers are trying to falsely assign blame to the peaceful protesters present that day, the members of Congress who followed the law and the Constitution, and to tens of millions of Trump supporters,” said Currier. “This or any attempt to cancel or target anyone with deep concerns about the conduct of the 2020 election, or quite simply anyone who disagrees with Joe Biden and his supporters, should receive zero GOP support. In fact, it should be condemned and opposed by anyone who still believes in free speech, the right to peaceably assemble, and the right to petition our government to redress grievances. The effort underway to erase the freedoms and liberties of millions of Americans should be opposed by all Americans.”

The Oregon Republican Party is the state’s arm of the Republican National Committee. Its Chairman and officers are dedicated to promoting Republican principles within the state of Oregon and to improving the lives and livelihoods of Oregon’s working families through economic freedom and equal protection under the law.

Resolution of the Oregon Republican Party Condemning the Betrayal by the Ten House Republicans Who Voted to Impeach President Trump

Whereas President Trump gave a speech on January 6th encouraging his supporters to exercise their constitutionally protected right to peacefully assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances; and

Whereas the demonstration at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th turned violent and resulted in the tragic deaths of five persons; and

Whereas the House of Representatives voted on January 8th to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” without investigation, evidence, sworn testimony, or serious debate, exhibiting not even a shred of due process constitutionally guaranteed to President Trump; and

Whereas history tells us that after George Washington appointed Major General Benedict Arnold to command West Point, Arnold conspired to surrender the fort to the British (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benedict_Arnold); and

Whereas the ten Republican House members, by voting to impeach President Trump, repeated history by conspiring to surrender our nation to Leftist forces seeking to establish a dictatorship void of all cherished freedoms and liberties.

Whereas the actual transcript of President Trump’s speech contradicts Democrat claims of “incitement of insurrection” (https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/01/11/which-of-these-words-by-trump-would-cause-you-to-riot-n1327633 and https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/01/10/exactly-where-and-how-did-trump-incite-the-mob-n1328053); and

Whereas there is growing evidence that the violence at the Capitol was a “false flag” operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans; this provided the sham motivation to impeach President Trump in order to advance the Democrat goal of seizing total power, in a frightening parallel to the February 1933 burning of the German Reichstag (https://justthenews.com/government/congress/three-critical-questions-about-capitol-siege-remain-unanswered, https://justthenews.com/government/congress/three-critical-questions-about-capitol-siege-remain-unanswered, https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/thudc-police-refuse-release-interviews-capitol-security-officials-siege-citing-privacy, https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/01/08/the-most-definitive-video-yet-of-capitol-police-letting-the-protesters-in-n1325022, https://www.theepochtimes.com/black-lives-matter-activist-took-part-in-storming-of-capitol_3648749.html and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reichstag_fire); and

Whereas this false flag effort will support Joe Biden plans to introducing new domestic terrorism legislation likely placing more emphasis on themes from the post-911 Patriot Act such as allowing those charged with terrorism to be automatically detained before trial, outlawing donations to government-designated terrorist groups, allowing electronic surveillance of suspected terrorists, letting the government use evidence from secret sources in those trials, and perhaps new provisions such as codifying putting conservatives on a secret no-fly list without recourse to due process and restricting free speech, similar to the Sedition Act of 1798, which criminalized making “false statements” critical of the Federal government (https://www.jacobinmag.com/2021/01/joe-biden-domestic-terrorism-bill-capitol-building and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alien_and_Sedition_Acts); and

Whereas the way of life and the entire economic future of Oregon and America is under attack, and we should be able to count on our elected officials to protect us from all enemies, foreign and domestic; and

Whereas a second sham impeachment of President Trump makes it more difficult for Congress to address serious problems such as aggression by China, Iran, and North Korea, a crushing national debt, and the broken state-level distribution of COVID19 vaccines.

Now therefore be it resolved by the Oregon Republican Party:

That we condemn the betrayal by the following ten Republican members of Congress who voted in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi to support a second sham impeachment, and we urge the voters of their districts to replace them with dedicated and courageous conservatives:

Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Tom Rice of South Carolina, John Katko of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and David Valadao of California.

That we warn the citizens of Oregon, and the entire nation, that the move to impeach President Trump shows that we have legitimate reasons to fear what will happen under a Biden/Harris administration; and

That we urge the citizens of Oregon, and the entire nation, to strongly oppose any new domestic terrorism legislation;

That we thank Oregon’s 2nd District Republican Congressman Cliff Bentz for challenging Presidential Electors from disputed states where claims of election irregularities were never resolved and for voting against President Trump’s impeachment; and

That we acknowledge Oregon’s 5th District Democrat Congressman Kurt Schrader for accurately describing President Trump’s impeachment was a “lynching”, even though he subsequently was pressured to recant.