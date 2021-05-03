Bentz urges Gov. Brown to lift renewed COVID-19 restrictions
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., issued a statement Monday calling on Governor Kate Brown to end the recently reinstituted COVID-19 restrictions.
Here's the statement, in full:
"In the normal course, as a United States Representative, I would not enter debates regarding state-level politics. However, the Governor’s most recent response to the COVID-19 situation is not only historically broad in impact, but an action that causes far more serious damage than benefit. Additionally, in recent days, the Oregon Health Authority actually invited public input from Oregon’s congressional delegation.
"Governor Kate Brown’s decision to again lock down huge parts of Oregon has caused incredible frustration for many in my district, and I share their frustration. In a recent letter by Governor Brown, she commended Oregonians for helping make our state “among the lowest COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths in the nation,” to which she gave credit in “large part to the actions of Oregonians to take seriously the health and safety measures.”
"And indeed, today, nearly 70 percent of Oregon’s older population is fully vaccinated and many communities across our state were well on their way to safely returning to some sort of normal. However, Governor Brown has now done completely the opposite of many other states: imposing yet another lockdown.
"Sadly, Governor Brown’s proposed $20 million safety net for those harmed by this most recent lockdown is woefully inadequate for those Oregon businesses struggling to survive. I believe Oregon must reopen and stay open.
"The reinstatement of the Governor’s shutdown solution will do more harm than good to our loved ones, communities, and our state – especially as risk drops with an ever increasing number of Oregonians being vaccinated. I am calling upon Governor Brown to reverse this unfortunate decision and focus her attention instead on vaccinations and making sure that COVID aid sent to Oregon by the Federal Government be quickly allocated to those in need."
Meanwhile, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, who's exploring a possible Republican run for governor, says a lawsuit is being filed in federal court against Gov. Kate Brown, on behalf of several businesses and a union.
Pulliam, who says it's time to end the restrictions, said the suit will challenge Brown's authority to extend the state of emergency by executive order
Bloody fool.
If we wanted your opinion, Cliff, we’d pull your string. Stay in your lane with the rest of the hillbillies.
Thank you Bentz and Pulliam for showing some form of common sense. Enough is Enough!
And it’s SUPER GREAT to see people suing that $7@+335!!!
Common sense is understanding Trump lost the election. He did not. Racist
You people have spent entirely too much time blaming the governor for things that were/are completely out of her control. What exactly do you suggest her “master plan” is?
Old, white, republican man… #parforthecourse As COVID spikes again because people like him just had to celebrate Easter, one of the more fake religious holidays on the planet.
Good job Bentz! He is spot-on as far as the cure being worse than the virus in regards to lockdowns. Baker City has filed a State of Emergency due to the lockdowns, more to follow no doubt. Kate Brown needs to listen to the people.
What people, the racists like him that believe the election was stolen and another racist should be president?
Says the guy that wants to make a bunch of Oregonians lose their health insurance.
It is about time he at least says anything. And this statement “In the normal course, as a United States Representative, I would not enter debates regarding state-level politics” So he doesn’t represent our State of Oregon? WHAT???? If he doesn’t we sure as hell don’t need him in office.
Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach to lockdowns, can we try anything different? Like if an area in Oregon is less densely populated, or has a demographic or risk profile that is lower, then can’t those areas remain open? And I don’t just mean measuring by case count as the lone metric. Whey are we locking down sparsely populated areas in the same way we are locking down Portland metro? Anyway, I admit I don’t have the silver bullet answer to any of this, but it seems like we’ve lived with this virus long enough to observe who it impacts more. Like can we direct resources to helping older people or at-risk people stay safer? Or, I suppose more people could just get the vaccine that is readily available. Whodathunkathat?