Oregon DEQ launches online portal for permits, payments, records and more

Government-politics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says it has taken a major step forward in modernizing its online communication with regulated industries and the public with the launch of Your DEQ Online, which allows for one-stop permitting, payments, data searches and more.

Several years in the making, DEQ is rolling out the new service in phases, bringing in additional DEQ programs over the summer and in the months to come.

As of now, natural gas suppliers and electricity generators will be reporting their greenhouse gas emissions through Your DEQ Online, and companies that transport gasoline in Oregon will submit their permit applications online as well.

“The launch of Your DEQ Online represents a huge milestone for DEQ,” said agency Director Richard Whitman. “We are putting an end to cumbersome and wasteful paper processing and bringing our technology up to 21st century standards. The bottom line is, it is going to be easier and more efficient to work with DEQ.”

Your DEQ Online is a cloud-based data management system that can be used to submit applications for permits, licenses, certifications and other needs by businesses and individuals who fall under DEQ’s environmental regulatory authority. It also allows for paying fees and fines electronically, instead of by paper check.

The public can access the system and search for published reports and other non-confidential data. The amount of searchable data will grow as more programs are added to the system over time.

Later in the summer Your DEQ Online will be available for asbestos reporting and hazardous waste programs, along with three water quality programs: certifications for hydroelectric, dredging and filling projects (also known as 401 certification); underground discharges (also known as underground injection control); and storm water runoff from construction and industrial sites.

Development of Your DEQ Online was authorized by the Oregon Legislature, which approved $10 million in bonding authority to pay for the environmental data management system. DEQ is working with enfoTech, a New Jersey-based consulting and engineering firm that has produced similar systems for other states.

About Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.