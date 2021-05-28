Bend motorsports business reacts to Gov. Brown’s ‘lane splitting’ veto

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon lawmakers recently passed a bill that would allow motorcyclists to drive between slowed or stopped traffic.

But Governor Kate Brown has vetoed the bill, citing public safety concerns.

That decision has caused some Central Oregon motorcyclists to question Brown's decision and expertise, or lack thereof, on the "lane splitting" issue.

NewsChannel 21 spoke Friday with Pro-Caliber Motorsports' General Manager Dan Hollingsworth in Bend to get his reaction.

"What gives our governor the power to veto something that our elected officials, which are representing the people in the state and the motorcycle riders, have passed, to veto it -- and why?" Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth says from his experience in the industry and the motorsports community, lane splitting is a safer option for most riders.

"There are going to be some riders that abuse it, just like some riders or drivers abuse any laws on the road," Hollingsworth said.

