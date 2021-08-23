Neighbors, teacher voice opposition to proposed NE Bend managed homeless camp

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Some northeast Bend residents, school faculty members and nearby business owners are expressing opposition to a managed homeless campsite that was proposed at the Bend City Council meeting last Wednesday.

The site, one of two discussed at the work session, is close to both Bend Senior High and Bear Creek Elementary School. There is also a preschool within the First Presbyterian Church, whos parking lot borders the location.

Matt Craven has two children who attend Bend Senior High. He’s also a math teacher there.

"Saying we're going to put a homeless camp in between a high school and a block and a half from an elementary school just flat out doesn't feel right," Craven said.

He added that putting a managed homeless camp near children is a major safety concern.

"How this is not a safety issue? I have no idea!" Craven said. "The district has yet to come out with a stance on this. If they truly believe in the safety of our kids, they need to take a stance on this."

Amelia Roberts, a nearby resident, said once she heard about the proposed campsite, she started doing research.

"I've been looking up some of the managed camps that have been in Lane County and just trying to reach out to some of their neighbors to see the effects they've had and how've they done it," Roberts said.

The proposed homeless campsite borders her home. It also cuts across the Coyner Trail. Roberts said she sees kids use the trail all the time, and thinks putting the camp near the area would be unsafe for them.

"We are actually standing on Bend High parking spaces that the church rents out to them, so they would be right by this managed camp," Roberts said.

Concerned community members reached out to NewsChannel 21 after the locations to the managed homeless campsites were disclosed, feeling they had not been properly informed on the matter.

Wooden stakes, outlining the proposed managed homeless camp along the city-owned property can be seen at the site already.

Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins said the proposed managed camps are a temporary solution to help ease the homeless problem the city is facing.



"They're not going to look like the camps that you see around town," she said. "These are going to have service providers, good neighbor agreements, and they will be safe places for people who live in the camps and also for those that live outside of the camps."



Perkins added a lot of people are living in unsafe situations. She wants the community to have patience with the proposed sites, saying nothing is finalized and more community input will be sought.



"Please stick with us. Please keep your mind open, and lets all work together so that we can get people in a safe situation and somewhere they can live," Perkins said.

