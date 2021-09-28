Redistricting changes in Deschutes County disappoint Republican officials; challenges loom

Government-politics

'We're going to do everything we can to make these lines fair,' Zika says, including court challenge if need be

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's new congressional and legislative district boundaries are set, having been approved in party-line votes by lawmakers, and upset Republicans are preparing to challenge them -- in court, if need be.

Republican Jack Zika is the state representative for House District 53 in Redmond.

"Our issues are not the same as Portland. I'm disappointed by the way it all turned out,” Zika said.

He said the new congressional boundaries, which put Bend Redmond and Sisters in the same district as some Portland suburbs, is not in the best interest of Deschutes County residents.

"When there's money on the table or there's funds on the table, Portland takes the lion's share, and the rest of the state is left trying to pick up the scraps and the leftovers,” Zika said.

Deschutes Republican Party Chair Phil Henderson says the new Fifth District makes things more difficult.

"It's a very diverse, complicated congressional district,” Henderson said. ”It will be hard for a congressperson to serve. It will be hard for a congressperson from Deschutes County to be elected."

Former Democratic state representative Judy Stiegler of Bend thinks with Bend's and Redmond's population growth and an increase in Democratic voters, a change like this was inevitable and necessary to keep the area and districts balanced.

"The chances of your voice being heard by your congressional representative are probably stronger than they were previously,” Stiegler said.

Current state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, voiced his reaction to the redistricting results to NewsChannel 21 in a statement:

“I am appreciative of the thousands of Oregonians who participated as part of this process, and all the work of the redistricting committees in the House and Senate to enable the Legislature to meet its constitutional responsibility. These maps meet all statutory requirements and uphold the constitutional principle of one person one vote."

New legislative lines were also approved, changing the structure of Central Oregon House and Senate districts.

Zika isn't happy, but says they're not giving up.

"We're going to do everything we can to make these lines fair,” Zika said. “If that's a court battle, we'll take it to court and we'll sue. And if it's a public commission to redraw the lines, we're going to do that."