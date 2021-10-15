ODOT at deadline for homeless camps to move out amid search for long-term solution

Where houseless community can go and what ODOT plans to do

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saturday is the deadline for many houseless people to remove their personal items from camps around Bend. The Oregon Department of Transportation gave notice to the people nine days ago informing them of the clean-up. This isn't a new idea, ODOT has been conducting these clean-ups for months, saying it's for safety reasons.

It's been a long-standing issue that the houseless community moves to other areas once forced to vacate their current site. But -- there are not many other places they can continue to go.

However, this time is different.

ODOT informed campers that there will be a 'no camping' policy on these properties accompanied by no trespassing signs.

