ODOT begins evicting homeless campers in Bend

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Oregon Department of Transportation crews began removing homeless campers' property from a site by the Bend Parkway on Monday as a deadline for their eviction arrived.

The cleanup effort began on ODOT right of way near the parkway's Colorado Avenue onramp.

The Oregon Department of Transportation recently gave 10-day notice to the homeless campers, informing them of the cleanup and advising property still on the site would be removed.

They also informed campers there will be a 'no camping' policy on the ODOT properties, accompanied by 'No Trespassing' signs.

ODOT Region 4 spokesman Peter Murphy says their biggest concern is safety, and it's important they take measures to reduce the danger.

ODOT says the campers' personal property will be stored for 30 days for them to claim, as social service agencies seek to help them find safer places.

