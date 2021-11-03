Skip to Content
Government-politics
By
November 3, 2021 5:59 PM
Published 11:26 AM

Oregon law enforcement can’t release most mugshots after Jan. 1; C.O. sheriff’s offices weigh in

(Updated: adding video, comments from sheriff, sergeant)

New state law limiting mugshot releases aims to curb doxing, harassment

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When someone is arrested and brought into the Deschutes County Jail for booking, the sheriff's Office takes their photo, along with other information. It's all uploaded to a server, and a link is then shared with the public, where people can view mugshots - but not for long.

Starting Jan. 1, under a new state law, the public will no longer have access to most of those pictures, and sheriff's offices will not be attaching mugshots to most press releases.

House Bill 3273 was passed earlier this year by state lawmakers and is now taking effect, limiting when jail booking photos can be released, in order to prevent “doxing” and protect privacy.

Doxing is a general term used to describe a situation in which someone deliberately shares another individual’s private information on the internet, with the intent to incite harassment. House Bill 3273 complements House Bill 3047, which provides civil remedy to those who have experienced doing.

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday he welcomes the new law.

"Whether or not a picture is provided isn't really the most important factor of somebody that's in custody," Heckathorn said. "It's who are they, why are they there (in jail) and what are the charges -- and that information is still widely available."    

The measure states that a booking photo can only be released "to the public, if the law enforcement agency determines that there is a law enforcement purpose for the release, including but not limited to assistance with the apprehension of a fugitive or a suspect in a criminal investigation, or the identification of additional criminal activity."

Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes said they'll evaluate sharing a booking photo on a case-by-case basis.

"If there's a dangerous offender that's in the community that we need to take into custody, that can be one of those exceptions -- where it's in the public interest to help us find this person," Janes said.

Lawmakers said a big reason for the law comes from issues with third-party sites taking mugshots and profiting off them, often charging fees for their removal.

Heckathorn says he thinks come Jan. 1, those sites will cease to exist in Oregon, at least in terms of future booking photos.

"That's why I think this is an actual good program, because it's going to eliminate that," Heckathorn said. "Not only the residents in Jefferson County but in all of Oregon."

Government-politics
Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

Comments

29 Comments

  3. Oh good! What else can we do to make a life of crime easier? Clearly it’s not enough to defund law enforcement, label all law enforcement as racist and overly scrutinize their every move, disarm victims, let crooks out of jail and prison, not execute death row inmates, and maybe even let them out, too. Soft on crime is doing great things.

  4. In my opinion, the accused identity should be kept from the public until found guilty, unless it is essential for further investigation to make such identity public. And a judge should sign off such request.

  5. Who the hell is voting these laws in? Better question, who is voting these people in who are passing these laws? Our state has become such a joke. Maybe its just a ploy to get people back to CA where things seem more normal than our area.

    2. – you have made it apparent that you are very upset that someone has taken away an essential part of your existence…. – the suffering you must endure!

      1. If they aren’t a criminal then why are they getting arrested and getting a picture taken? You can’t arrest some one for minding their own business.

    3. Someone is not a law breaker until it is proven in the court of law. You do realize that you can get arrested for DUI for simply failing a field test? How would you feel your mug shot being plastered all over the media even if the blood test proves the officer wrong?
      Would you be ok with it, losing your job maybe?

  8. IMHO, this is a great move. if someone is innocent, there life could be ruined by a simple accusation. it’s guilty until proven innocent, folks.
    however, i do also see that the mugshots can help find criminals.
    but to protect the innocent, this is needed.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content