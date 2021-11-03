Oregon law enforcement can’t release most mugshots after Jan. 1; C.O. sheriff’s offices weigh in
(Updated: adding video, comments from sheriff, sergeant)
New state law limiting mugshot releases aims to curb doxing, harassment
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When someone is arrested and brought into the Deschutes County Jail for booking, the sheriff's Office takes their photo, along with other information. It's all uploaded to a server, and a link is then shared with the public, where people can view mugshots - but not for long.
Starting Jan. 1, under a new state law, the public will no longer have access to most of those pictures, and sheriff's offices will not be attaching mugshots to most press releases.
House Bill 3273 was passed earlier this year by state lawmakers and is now taking effect, limiting when jail booking photos can be released, in order to prevent “doxing” and protect privacy.
Doxing is a general term used to describe a situation in which someone deliberately shares another individual’s private information on the internet, with the intent to incite harassment. House Bill 3273 complements House Bill 3047, which provides civil remedy to those who have experienced doing.
Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday he welcomes the new law.
"Whether or not a picture is provided isn't really the most important factor of somebody that's in custody," Heckathorn said. "It's who are they, why are they there (in jail) and what are the charges -- and that information is still widely available."
The measure states that a booking photo can only be released "to the public, if the law enforcement agency determines that there is a law enforcement purpose for the release, including but not limited to assistance with the apprehension of a fugitive or a suspect in a criminal investigation, or the identification of additional criminal activity."
Deschutes County sheriff's Sgt. Jayson Janes said they'll evaluate sharing a booking photo on a case-by-case basis.
"If there's a dangerous offender that's in the community that we need to take into custody, that can be one of those exceptions -- where it's in the public interest to help us find this person," Janes said.
Lawmakers said a big reason for the law comes from issues with third-party sites taking mugshots and profiting off them, often charging fees for their removal.
Heckathorn says he thinks come Jan. 1, those sites will cease to exist in Oregon, at least in terms of future booking photos.
"That's why I think this is an actual good program, because it's going to eliminate that," Heckathorn said. "Not only the residents in Jefferson County but in all of Oregon."
