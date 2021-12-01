C.O. Republican lawmakers dispute need for Gov. Brown’s eviction-relief special session

They say Emergency Board can do what needs to be done more quickly, simply; Democratic lawmakers disagree

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A day after Gov. Kate Brown called a Dec. 13 special legislative session to extend renter eviction protections and aid to landlords, the state's two top Republican lawmakers -- now both from Central Oregon -- said the legislative Emergency Board could act quicker and more easily.

But Democratic legislators said it takes the full complement of lawmakers to do what needs to be done.

First, here's the full news release from Republican leaders:

Republicans push for Emergency Board to implement

immediate relief for Oregon renters and landlords

SALEM, Ore. – Today, Senate and House Republican Leaders called on the Presiding Officers of the Legislature to convene the Emergency Board, which would expedite immediate relief to Oregonians most in need of rental assistance.

This process would be the fastest way to support renters and property owners for the winter months as opposed to an unpredictable and cumbersome special session prone to competing priorities.

Any additional drastic government intervention other than immediate financial support would cause long-term damage to the availability of naturally affordable rental units throughout the state.

“The Emergency Board was created for these kinds of urgent situations,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). “If the presiding officers convened an Emergency Board meeting, we can come together on a bipartisan basis to get help to those who need it and avoid any negative consequences of a special session.”

“To immediately help Oregonians most in need, we should convene the Emergency Board now,” said House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville.) “The drawn-out process of an uncertain special session is not the answer. Let’s make Oregonians a priority by expediting relief.”

The Emergency Board has discretionary authority over funding which can be used to help get relief money out the door quicker and expand assistance to those who still wish to apply. Oregon is set to receive tens of millions more from the federal government in rental assistance in the coming months.

A response was issued by chairs of the legislative housing committees:

Legislative Housing Chairs: Only a Special Session Can Protect 10,000+ Oregonians from Eviction

SALEM, OR – Today Senator Kayse Jama (D-Portland) and Representative Julie Fahey (D-Eugene), chairs of the legislative committees on housing, made the following statement highlighting the need for a December 13 special session to protect Oregonians from eviction:

“Over 10,000 Oregonians risk being evicted in the middle of winter during a pandemic because their safe harbor protections have expired. The Legislature passed these safe harbor protections nearly unanimously in June with Senate Bill 278 because we all agreed that no one should be evicted while rental assistance is on the way.

“Extending these protections should be a bipartisan solution to help Oregonians in need. This can only be done during a special session – the Emergency Board does not have the authority to extend these protections and keep people housed. We share the desire to provide more rental assistance that will protect tenants and support housing providers who have sacrificed so much over the last 18 months. That is why our proposed solution also includes $190 million for additional rental assistance and eviction prevention services, and ensures the Landlord Guarantee Fund covers any unpaid rent owed to a landlord during the safe harbor.

“Peoples’ lives and well-being are on the lines. As public servants, we made a commitment to keep Oregonians housed during the pandemic and support housing providers. That is what we will show up to Salem to do on December 13.”