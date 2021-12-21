NE Bend businesses express growing frustration with homeless, urge quicker city action

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Bend's homelessness situation growing and a variety of government and private-sector solutions still in the works, the owners of several frustrated businesses near a growing homeless camp on Northeast Second Street are speaking out and calling for the city to make solutions happen fast.

Mary Donnell, the owner of Bend Lock and Safe at the Second and Franklin Avenue, police notified her Sunday evening that a homeless person plugged an extension cord to the sign of her business to power his space heater. After that was unplugged, a line of shopping carts filled with trash appeared outside the business, and Donnell said it's fairly obvious who did so.

Other businesses in the area have shared how the homeless are sleeping in their parking lots and causing a variety of issues.

A worker at Paulson's Floor Coverings said he’s tried to help them out as we head into the cold winter, but there needs to be a stronger, coordinated strategy to get them off the streets.

He expressed his compassion for the homeless, but also noted the public health and safety hazard their tents and camps create on the sidewalks and streets.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo with those working at the businesses near the homeless camp to find out more. Her report is coming up on NBC at 5