Central Oregonians rally downtown in support of democracy on anniversary of US Capitol attack
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One year ago, violent protesters entered the U.S. Capitol, forcing members of Oregon’s congressional delegation and many others to flee to safety.
On Thursday in downtown Bend, people gathered for what they called a “vigil for democracy.”
Lauren Spector, a member of the Indivisible Group, said what happened at the Capitol was disgusting.
“What happened last year was deplorable, it was horrible. And I don’t want to see that again,” Spector said.
Chris Gardner, the rally organizer and a member of Vocal Seniority, said the fear of Jan. 6 overcame the hope the day was supposed to bring.
“So that assault on the very mechanisms of our government was a direct dagger at the heart of our democracy,” Gardner said.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a candidate for the newly drawn Fifth Congressional District, said the issue shouldn’t be partisan.
“This should not be a controversial issue, this should be something we can all agree on,” McLeod-Skinner said.
The group's Vocal Seniority and Indivisible Bend organized the rally as a way to express their objection to the January 6th events, and their support of the democratic process.
“Democracy is simply the guaranteeing of equal access and equal effect to each and every citizen's vote,” Gardner said. “Anything that works against that is anti-democratic.”
McLeod-Skinner added, “The peaceful transfer of power that has defined our nation since its beginning. And the fact we are no longer there is frightening.”
The biggest theme of the rally was to “save our democracy” and to “save the right to vote.”
However, a small group of people were on hand who expressed they’re not with those groups, but declined to go on camera for an interview.
Some cars drove by and honked in solidarity, while others drove by chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” or “**** Joe Biden.”
However, the rally remained peaceful.
McLeod-Skinner said events like the Capitol insurrection take away America's credibility in the world.
“I’ve lived and worked overseas, and I’ve seen failed democracies, and it's terrifying -- and never thought we’d see it here, but it's here now,” Mcleod-Skinner said.
She said she hopes people in all political parties can agree on this one.
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., issued a statement Thursday on the anniversary of the attack, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation "to combat a rising wave of attacks on voting rights and election integrity." Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., made similar comments on the Senate floor.
Oh zip it. You are you domestic terrorist party are no longer taken seriously.
Blah blah look over here nothing to see blah blah we’re not fascists we just play them on TV blah blah
You forgot Big Bird supports vaccinations to protect against COVID19. You’ve certainly waisted your time coming up with this list of stuff that has nothing to do with the price of tea in China, let alone 1/6 and the local response.
That attempt to take the spotlight off the terrorists that attacked the Capitol was pretty lame.
Bentz is sad but he will fail to admit the root of the problem because the fact that him and his constituents still support and voted twice for a man that undermined American democracy. This statement is fact!
Just bcz you say jonasty words don’t make them true
Pot, this is the kettle. You’re black.
HA!HA!HA! I’m busting a gut! You slay me! You are so Whitty! Stop your killing me!
awww….nasty……always so nasty….hey who is RaY Epps? Who is in charge of protecting the capitol building? Who turned down national guard troops down? Why won’t Nancy release the video footage of the 2 women killed by Capitol police in the tunnel? you know the women who were murdered by police? just curious…..help me out Nasty…We all know you have all the answers
Who keeps spreading debunked info?
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/12/16/fact-check-no-trump-request-10000-guard-troops-jan-6/8929215002/
The truth is …. exploiting this sorry event works in the Democrats’ favor. As far as they’re concerned, it was a great day and they will milk it as long as possible. Their sole purpose for the investigation is to damage Trump as much as possible.
Good. People need to be reminded (Sadly.) which party resulted to domestic terrorism to get its way.
@jonasty: You’re spot-on.
Sunny you are a dim light
Yup, I agree that Bentz is sad, really a sad one.
Trump did nothing wrong
The fact that Trump wasn’t moved to his bunker or an undisclosed location for his protection, tells you everything you need to know about this. He incited, he enjoyed, he thanked them, he laughed and watched the news after telling them he would march down there with them (and not doing so). He’s a dictator wannabe and if you still follow him, I feel sorry for you. You’ve lost your way.
He didn’t incite anything, get over your feelings.
1. Trump got them all worked up
2. He told them to fight like hell
3. He told them to March to the Capitol
4. He sat back and watched it on tv and refused to call it off.
He will go down in history right next to Benedict Arnold.
to the Capitol, not into it.
1. The people were already worked up.
2. The term fight is used in politics by both sides.
3.Trump told them to march peacefully.
4.At what point were the people in DC watching a Television or listening to a radio to have heard Trump call it off. Trump did nothing to incite these people. These people were incited by what they believe was fraudulent election. Myself, I am not convinced that it wasn’t.
5. Concoct a better list. Your has been debunked.
My feelings are fine. You’re in a cult and don’t even know it. Usually cult members are the last to know. Good luck with that.
Are you always so defensive? Love the witty retort.
“get over your feelings.”
2015 called. It wants its insult back.
You spelled “right” incorrectly.
The truth will set you free (if you really, really believe in the truth).
Are you speaking of factual truth or political truth? There is a difference.
Another thing, everyone that stormed the capital on January 6, 2021 are domestic terrorists. Everyone that wants to move on, blames it on democrats or the FBI, believes in the “big lie”, and thinks that Donald is innocent not only support domestic terrorism but are also not patriotic.
Exactly this, and to all those minimizing the January 6 Insurrection. You do know there is video from the day, right? LOTS of it. Lots and lots of it they took themselves. Tons of body cam footage from the cops. And it’s not hard to figure out what happened, who is to blame, and how outrageous it all was, and is. Blue lives only matter if they aren’t protecting lawmakers you wish dead, right?
Jonasty speaking like a true tyrant. Believe what I believe or be damned.
Facts are facts and it’s just too bad they make you uncomfortable. Maybe you should re-examine your beliefs if they put you on the side of the terrorists.
Joe and Kamala are pushing for a Federal takeover of our election system…Democracy at it’s finest from the Comrade’s.
Mmmm…. no, they’re not. Don’t you have a CRE (Crayon, Ready to Eat) to chew on or something?
I believe jarhead is speaking of HR1.
Nope. Merely recommending that we set standards for the voting for federal offices that ensure a free and fair election.
You’re totally confused. It’s the Trumplicans that are trying to take over our election system.
The fed cant take over our election system. Republicans already stole that ability at the state level.
Did anybody at this event denounce what happened in Portland last year??
Yes, because that was the whole point of the ceremony.
It should’ve been. More people died during the riots than at the Capital.
Hey, did anybody at this event denounce Benghazi and Vince Foster and Whitewater and hey LOOK OVER THERE!!!
Bentz hiding in his office says it all. If the insurrection was no big deal why did he feel the need to hide? Sad is the wrong word for Jan 6th. Here are a few better ones…un-American…..delusional followers of a defeated, delusional ex-president…dupes fed GOP stir-up-the-base lies for decades, then urged to “fight like hell”.
A lock down is a lock down. When a lock down is in place you have no choice but to shelter in place.
Who knew?
So that makes it okay that sore-loser President Trump tried to steal the election and stay in power? Boggles the mind how you people make excuses for the inexcusable…
I love how the tactic to try and lower awareness about the trump-incited, republican lead domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol that occurred last year is to bring up completely unrelated events from centuries ago.
January 6th was the one of the darkest days in USA history.
I lived in NYC on Sep 11th, and it pales in comparison.
These were home-grown traitors attacking the root of Democracy.
Never forget!
“Pales in comparison?!?” I think people on both sides of this issue will find your comment idiotic.
Insurrectionists stormed the US Capital Building in attempt to stop the certification of our election results. 9/11 does not pale in comparison but it’s not an ‘idiotic’ comparison since these insurrectionists were US citizens not foreign nationals which makes it greatly concerning to those of us who value our democracy. Obviously, the current enemy to our democracy is within and your posts are proof of.
I dont. We have far more to fear from domestic terrorists like trump supporters than we do from foreign ones.
“January 6th was the one of the darkest days in USA history.
I lived in NYC on Sep 11th, and it pales in comparison.”
that is the dumbest thing I’ve ever read here
Wouldn’t it be better to reflect on the peaceful protests that went on all year in Portland and many other cities?
People have not learned that everything is a distraction. Those who scream the loudest. Whenever they are crying and parroting information politicians/MSM something else is going on or they want to shift your focus. As far as Jan 6 goes, have you already forgotten how for 6 months they called them “peaceful protests” while the country burned and there were murders in the streets by BLM activists, aka thugs and they received 24/7 protective cover from the MSM and even some politicians and Hollywood kooks literally spent money bailing out criminals? No, forget about that period and focus on one day where people stood up against a stolen election.
“They” always differentiated between the many peaceful protests and the criminals/jerks who ruined them, many of whom have been convicted on state or federal charges. The over-generalizations say more about the accusers, who went from calling all mainstream media stuff they didn’t like “fake news” to the whole “stolen election.” Others have refuted that better than I ever could.
Again, you are further proof that the enemy to our democracy is within.
Reading comments here and on Twitter today makes me sick to my stomach just like January 6th did last year. Trump incited the riot in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. Period. What sickens me is the number of Trumper Traitors who still support Trump. Well, y’all may get your wish for a Trump dictatorship, because unless Trumpism is put down like a rabid dog that is what you may get. Trust me, it won’t end well, and it won’t be the glorious thing you think it will be. It will be the end of the United Sates, and all Trumper Traitors will be to blame.
That’s why not having tv on today and pelosi will fight till her last breath or bottle of early times that she didn’t have FBI change into maga gear before Trump’s group showed up. 🐀 her not see AOC crying about how she almost died that day when she wasn’t even there. Sure the rest of the z staff has had prayer circles today and brown most likely has flag in Salem at half mast all day 🤦♂️
We covered the news, like always. The over-the-top fanciful stuff says more about accusers than the targets.
Donny Dump Disciples are a Delusional Lot! Easily Manipulated by the”Fox Noose”talking heads,that take full advantage of their “LOW IQ!”