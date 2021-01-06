Oregon lawmakers rush to safety; DeFazio decries ‘attempted coup’

Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation expressed shock and disbelief Wednesday as violent protesters poured into the U.S. Capitol, forcing them to flee to safety.

“It’s like a third-world country,” Rep. Suzanne Bonamici told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “Someone has been shot in the Capitol. The Capitol windows have been shot out. It’s unbelievable.”

The Oregon Democrat declined for safety reasons to disclose where was Wednesday afternoon, adding only that she’s in a “locked-down” location outside the Capitol and is safe. She called on President Donald Trump to act swiftly to end the assault.

“He needs to call this off right now,” she said. “He needs to speak up and tell his people to back off.”

Rep. Peter DeFazio said he’s never seen anything like Wednesday’s violent demonstrations and held Trump responsible for the chaos.

“This is their attempt to invalidate the election,” he said. “We’re looking at an attempted coup being egged on by a minority of the Republican party and Donald Trump.”

DeFazio was speaking from his office building at the Capitol. Other members of the state’s congressional delegation reported that they are safe while condemning the attack.

Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer called the people storming the Capitol “domestic terrorists” emboldened by the Trump administration.