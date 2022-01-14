Bend lawmaker proposes bill to promote city-county joint homelessness efforts

Deschutes County, Bend and Redmond one of eight pilot projects

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A bill proposed by a Bend lawmaker in the upcoming legislative session could be a big turning point for Central Oregon's homelessness issue, as well as other areas of the state.

State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, will be proposing a bill (currently Legislative Concept 218 - LC218) that provides two years of state funding for communities around Oregon who adopt a regional approach to coordinating communities' response to homelessness.

The bill specifically names Deschutes County and the cities of Bend and Redmond as among the statewide pilots (all three as a single pilot program). Local officials have been discussing such a joint effort in recent months.

At the Redmond City Council meeting next Tuesday evening, guests will discuss the nature and purpose of the bill, what it means to be one of the eight proposed pilot projects across Oregon and answer questions from council members.

