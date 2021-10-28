Deschutes County, Bend leaders meet to discuss coordination of homelessness efforts

Bend, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners and Bend city councilors will meet Thursday afternoon to see if they can better coordinate their efforts at tackling the challenging problems of homelessness in the area.

Discussions of a city-county "homelessness office" to improve those efforts are on the agenda, along with discussing "key ingredients for success" and the next steps to take.

Commissioners also will look at what projects already are under way using federal American Rescue Plan dollars and whether there needs to be a "re-focus" on their use, with a discussion of both short- and long-term strategies.

NewsChannel 21's Leslie Cano is sitting in on the meeting. Cano also will look into the progress so far on creating managed homeless camps that were proposed for Bend a few months ago, sparking controversy about one possible site between two schools. Watch her report on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

To watch the meeting, beginning at 1:30 p.m., click here.