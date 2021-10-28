Deschutes County, Bend leaders meet to discuss coordination of homelessness efforts
Bend, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners and Bend city councilors will meet Thursday afternoon to see if they can better coordinate their efforts at tackling the challenging problems of homelessness in the area.
Discussions of a city-county "homelessness office" to improve those efforts are on the agenda, along with discussing "key ingredients for success" and the next steps to take.
Commissioners also will look at what projects already are under way using federal American Rescue Plan dollars and whether there needs to be a "re-focus" on their use, with a discussion of both short- and long-term strategies.
NewsChannel 21's Leslie Cano is sitting in on the meeting. Cano also will look into the progress so far on creating managed homeless camps that were proposed for Bend a few months ago, sparking controversy about one possible site between two schools. Watch her report on NewsChannel 21 at 5.
To watch the meeting, beginning at 1:30 p.m., click here.
Comments
5 Comments
Discovery Park as new houseless campground!
I second that. Any true believer in trickle down economics knows that your suggestion is the best one. And I am not kidding when I say this.
Notice how they conveniently didn’t use a photo of Hunnell Rd? Can’t have the public knowing how much garbage and junk is collecting along that road. Instead they chose the road closer to Space age Gas station.
I don’t know when that file photo was taken but it needs to be updated for accuracy of current conditions. Release the photographer!!!!
No kidding. It looks nice and clean in that pic. Show what a dump it is now.