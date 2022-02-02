Bend councilors OK $200K contract with NeighborImpact to open NE Division St. shelter

To get most vulnerable, high-risk in facility, free up space on Second Street

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors Wednesday night unanimously approved an up to $200,000 contract with NeighborImpact to operate a temporary shelter at a former Division Street motel that will add up to 40 more shelter beds later this month through May of this year.

The temporary shelter, located at 2346 NE Division Street, will provide guests access to case management and a pathway to stable housing.

Opening the temporary shelter is in response to the lack of capacity at the shelter located on NE Second Street. It also supports continued public health efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“This temporary shelter is located at the (former Value Inn) motel we purchased with the state funds through Project Turnkey,” said city Recovery Strategy & Impact Officer Carolyn Eagan. “It will still eventually be used as a permanent emergency shelter, but we have an immediate need for more temporary shelter beds now. That’s why we’re using it as a temporary shelter, until renovations can be completed and we open it as a permanent emergency shelter this fall.”

The contract with NeighborImpact is not to exceed $200,000. It is funded from the portion of the city’s General Fund that was authorized for housing and houseless services. The city will submit for reimbursement from FEMA for any approved expenses related to this contract.

Eagan told councilors the new shelter will prioritize individuals and families have been using the Second Street shelter most of the winter, and pets may be allowed. They can stay for an initial 30 days and longer if successful in working with a case manager.

She said the ones who will be able to stay there are “vulnerable and medically fragile, to the point they are there 24/7 when it’s normally a nighttime” shelter.

Dana Richards of NeighborImpact says a coordinated entry system identifies those most vulnerable and in need. The shelter will have a staff on site to provide a “safe, clean and stable environment,” with regular room checks and guidelines for guests to adhere to.

The City Council has a goal to create housing or facilities to house 500 homeless individuals on a temporary or permanent basis.