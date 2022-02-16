Forest Service in NW receives $291 million to address damage from wildfires, other natural disasters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest has been allocated $291.2 million in disaster relief supplemental funding to address damage caused by the wildfires, floods, and extreme weather events the region experienced in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Officials said Wednesday the funds will go to priority road and bridge repair, hazardous material/waste removal, watershed restoration, and other critical recovery needs on National Forest lands.

The funding is a share of the $1.36 billion of supplemental appropriations provided to the Forest Service through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2021. The act provided a total of $28.6 billion in new supplemental appropriations for disaster relief recovery to federal agencies.

Most of the funding, $262.7 million, will be used in Oregon, with $254.6 made available to eight National Forests and the Forest Service Regional Office to address critical needs from the 2020 wildfires and Labor Day windstorm. $6 million is designated for recovery needs in Oregon on non-Federal lands. $2.1 million is allocated for the Pacific Northwest Research Station.

$28.5 million will be used in Washington State, with $18.1 million made available to six National Forests and the Forest Service Regional Office to address critical needs due to wildfires and storms across the state. $9 million is designated for recovery needs in Washington on non-Federal lands. $1.4 million is allocated for the Pacific Northwest Research Station.

Total Disaster Relief Allocations to the Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest

Allocated to Oregon Washington Total National Forests, use on National Forests $254.6 $18.1 $272.7 Pacific Northwest Research Station $2.1 $1.4 $3.5 For State & Private Forestry $6.0 $9.0 $15 Total $262.7 $28.5 $291.2

Forest Service disaster fund allocations in Oregon

OREGON MILLIONS Deschutes $1.4 Fremont – Winema $32.0 Malheur $0.9 Mt. Hood $76.5 Rogue River – Siskiyou $30.4 Umatilla $2.8 Umpqua $30.3 Willamette $78.6 Regional Office $1.7 Pacific Northwest Research Station $2.1 For State & Private Forestry $6.0 Total $262.7

Forest Service disaster fund allocations in Washington