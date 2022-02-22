Mixed views given on proposed Tumalo sewer system expansion ahead of public hearing

Some neighbors want to say goodbye to septic system, others disagree; county

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Almost all of the community of Tumalo relies on septic tanks, most of which were built in the 1970s or earlier. Septic systems require annual maintenance, limit the amount of land you can build on due to drain fields and threaten nearby waterways. That's why some residents want to say goodbye to septic and hello to a sewer system.

But others feel differently.

A Deschutes County hearings officer was holding a public hearing Tuesday evening on a proposed "land use compatibility review" for extending sewer services to the entire unincorporated community. Such a review is required before the state Department of Environmental Quality could issue a permit for such a system expansion as meeting local land-use regulations.

The hearings officer had received nearly 50 comments from the public, the majority in opposition. Some worry a septic system will increase traffic, costs, and change Tumalo's "small-town" feel.

County Commissioner Tony DeBone says the proposal is not to allow new developments.

"This is not a big expansion of developable parcels. It's a little more density in the existing downtown plat," he said Tuesday. "And it can't go outside that footprint that's called Tumalo proper. So it's not going to create a lot more parcels -- there's no parcelization that's going to happen."

However, the decision will ultimately come from community members and property owners.

"It's going to be a choice of the citizens, the people that live in that footprint to proceed," DeBone said. "You know, so there's no requirement -- it doesn't have to happen."

The county is, meanwhile, working on a feasibility plan to analyze all potential angles of the project, along with the cost.