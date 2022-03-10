Lengthy dispute over Thornburgh Resort west of Redmond continues as state weighs land sale

Another public hearing held, as developer seeks to move forward

REDMOND, Ore. (KTZ) -- After nearly 20 years of proposals and appeals, the back-and-forth fight regarding a planned destination resort west of Redmond continues. Thornburgh Resort near Eagle Crest is a long-debated topic among Central Oregonians.

The proposed destination resort sits on 1,970-acres southwest of Cline Butte -- and a Department of State Lands online public hearing taking place Thursday evening brought out many opposed to making it bigger, if the state sells 400 more acres to the resort backers.

The resort was initially proposed in 2005 to include 475 overnight lodging units and three golf courses but has faced criticism from some local residents and organizations on its planned water use and other issues.

Deschutes County is seeing the most extreme drought conditions in 127 years. Some residents are worried about where the water it'll use for man-made lakes, golf courses and other amenities will come from.

Others are concerned with the land use itself. If the resort gets approved, recreation on the land and trails in the area would be only allowed for people staying at the resort, not for the public.

Central Oregon LandWatch, an organization that monitors planned developments, timber sales and water use across the region, has long opposed the resort, saying in a statement, "beloved public lands don’t belong behind a fence."

Central Land and Cattle Company LLC, developer of Thornburg, currently leases the state-owned land it's seeking to buy. Deschutes County has approved a master plan for the resort, which has been appealed by longtime resort foe Nunzie Gould to the state Land Use Board of Appeals. If she prevails, the plan goes back to Deschutes County for another round.

As with other state-owned lands, the property the resort seeks to buy benefits the Common School Fund, lands that were granted to Oregon by the federal government for the purpose of generating revenue for that fund for K-12 education.

The Oregon Department of State Lands is reviewing a request to sell 400 acres of public land to the developers of Thornburgh Resort. There have been several public hearings already discussing the matter, which have proven to be controversial.

While there have been several public hearings regarding the proposed resort, the State Land Board will make the final decision regarding the land sale.

Carly Keenan is attending the public hearing. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at 10.