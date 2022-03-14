Bend officials removing ‘unsafe’ homeless camp along NE Second Street and Greeley Avenue

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- City of Bend officials said they would close roads around Northeast Second Street and Greeley Avenue on Monday in order to remove remove an unsafe homeless encampment and restore safe street conditions.

The cleanup will take place Monday and Tuesday of this week, officials said Friday after posting 72-hour notices in the area.

The people staying there earlier were given two weeks notice by the city as service providers stepped up efforts to find new locations for them after a police review and assessment of crime and public health and safety issues led to a city designation of the area as an "unsafe campsite."

