Bend Mayor Russell explains council stance against land-use change to build Central Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A requested exception to a city land-use process was the sole reason Bend city councilors turned thumbs-down on a request by the Deschutes Public Library to clear the path for construction of the 100,000-square-foot Central Library off Highway 20 at the city's north end, Mayor Sally Russell said Thursday.

While no formal vote was taken Wednesday evening, most councilors expressed strong misgivings about the request to grant an exception from the requirement of a master plan for new land brought into the city. City staff will return with formal findings for a vote at their next meeting, on April 6.

Russell said the nature of the library system's request put them in an awkward position.

"The council said we cannot support that land use exception change," she told NewsChannel 21. "It's really important all the lands we bring into the urban growth boundary through annexation have really good infrastructure planning, but that opportunity didn't get presented to us last night."

Numerous other issues were raised by public testimony, especially by those who opposed the nearly 13-acre site across from Cascade Village Shopping Center that the library system bought in early 2020, months before voters approved a $195 million bond measure to build a new Central Library and expand and upgrade other libraries around the county.

"We all support the library," the mayor said. "The library had several steps to move forward without coming to council and asking for this exemption. Those opportunities still exist for them. So I encourage the library to look at those."

NewsChannel's 21' Kelsey McGee will have more follow-up from Mayor Russell and library officials on NewsChannel 21 at Five.