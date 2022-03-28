Bend’s Planned Parenthood clinic prepares for increase in patients due to Idaho’s new abortion law
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new law in Idaho will ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and allow family members to sue abortion providers -- and that could mean many more would-be patients crossing the state line and coming to Central Oregon.
It's modeled after a bill in Texas, which resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in the state, while neighboring states saw a dramatic increase.
Clinics in Oregon are expecting the same when Idaho's law takes effect in a month.
Joanna Dennis-Cook, manager at Planned Parenthood's Bend Health Center, said Monday the clinic is well aware of what may result.
“We are pretty well equipped right now for somewhat of an increase, and just preparing for a larger increase than we expect,” Dennis-Cook said.
She said the center is increasing staff, holding more training and expanding their telemedicine services.
The Bend location typically sees around 50 abortion patients per month. Based on what they’re seeing in Texas, the clinic is preparing for that number to jump by nearly 230%.
Bend has the only abortion clinic on the eastern side of the state, and Dennis-Cook said patients traveling long distances for an abortion is actually nothing new.
“No, not surprising at all,” Dennis-Cook said. “First of all, we already do see people from Idaho, for various reasons, and we have seen patients from Texas, that this is just the place where it makes the most sense for them to be seen.”
The Oregon Legislature recently passed a bill providing $15 million in abortion care funding to help those traveling from Idaho.
In response to the Idaho law and Oregon's new funding, Oregon Right to Life told NewsChannel 21:
“We applaud Idaho for taking the lead in the Northwest to protect the unborn. Currently, it is legal in Oregon to get an abortion for any reason up to the moment of birth. Most Oregonians do not know that our laws are this extreme. We will continue to promote legislation with widespread support. For example, legislation that limits abortions when a fetus can feel pain.
"It’s appalling that legislative leaders approved the use of Oregonian’s tax dollars to pay travel expenses for mothers to come here and end the lives of their unborn children. It seems they have outdone themselves with their pro-abortion policies.”
However, Planned Parenthood in Bend said it plans to continue gearing up, while keeping their doors open.
“We’re going to be here for patients in Oregon that need us. We’re going to be here for people that need to travel from states such as Idaho to come see us,” Dennis-Cook said. “Our plan is to keep our doors open, to continue helping as many patients as we can.”
Comments
31 Comments
How is limiting abortion to 1st 6 weeks anti-abortion as headline says. Guess you are just going for click bait or is it a typo?
It is not uncommon at all for a women to be pregnant for a month before they feel the effects or know that the effects are due to pregnancy. That leave little time to make a major decision.
exactly.
“Abortion has become the greatest destroyer of peace, because it destroys two lives, the life of the child and the conscience of the mother.” ~Mother Teresa
Though I chose to have my children, 6-weeks is not long enough. I was 3 months along before I ever knew. When women choose to abort, each cause is unique. I supported a friend through one, my conscious is clear. Mother Theresa did not live the lives of others. She touched many lives, but was not the expert in each situation. Her beliefs come from her culture, not what others live. Perhaps the real destroyer of peace was what led to the pregnancy to begin with, or those who feel entitled to make this decision for all?
Abortion is murder
That’s how YOU feel, not everyone else agrees with you.
Being forced to ‘labor’ is slavery.
Pregnancy is preventable. Abortion is preventable as such.
that is an ignorant and entitled thing to say. How many thousands of children have you adopted? If you and those like you do not, they live, often in hellish conditions and are scared for life. It should be parents choice and it is not murder, it is an egg science major
The birds are cameras!
I-duh-ho, they don’t call it the Deep South of the North for nothing.
If I’m not mistaken, there’s a dispensary in Ontario that has high sales to Boise people.
Remember how Idahoans ignored Covid health guidelines at at higher right than the rest of the West and then when its citizens started getting sick that Idaho’s hospitals were overwhelmed and they started shipping all of their sick out of state to states like Washington and Oregon? Strange how human life seemed to matter not in that moment, but when you talkin’ bout abortion, now that’s a time to care about the sanctity of life. Strange how Idaho decides which lives matter and which ones don’t.
Why is that strange? You seem to value human lives older than 70 years of age (most C19 deaths) whereas Idaho apparently values human life while its still in utero. At least the 70 year olds have a say in their care, the babies do not. Furthermore, nobody is proposing to dismember 70 year-olds whereas that is exactly what happens to aborted persons.
Exactly! And, we sell them all their weed too. What are they really succeeding at? Failing?
Idaho COVID-19 surge drove patient transfers, strained out-of-state hospitals, new data shows
https://idahocapitalsun.com/2022/03/16/idaho-covid-19-surge-drove-patient-transfers-strained-out-of-state-hospitals-new-data-shows/
Only 2 states refuse to track this health care data. Idaho is one of them.
A national database helps guide policy and health research. Now, it’s aiding COVID-19 response. Idaho has never participated.
https://idahocapitalsun.com/2021/10/07/only-2-states-refuse-to-track-this-health-care-data-idaho-is-one-of-them/
‘Idaho rejects 75% of COVID vaccine doses from feds this week’
With almost five weeks of vaccine supply on hand — about 372,000 doses — the decisions are the latest effect of steep declines in vaccine uptake from Idahoans.
https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/idaho-rejects-75-percent-vaccine-doses/277-e7bc31d6-52ad-4e1e-b964-a59ce6d36e16
Yes, Oregon is a good place to die, we have no problem killing you before you are born, and we will kill you when your old, or feel sickly they will call your death “dignified”. Of course if you murder someone who is out of the womb, and are sentenced to capital punishment, you have no worries, here in Oregon where that has been voted in by the citizens of Oregon, the Queen, and prior King, have overruled the will of the people, and you get to live.
And if you are an addict, mentally ill, homeless, etc. ~ Good luck!
Have you ever watched a loved one die as their body’s various system slowly fail, and the only thing keeping them alive are high doses of various drugs and medical machines? I have,seveal times. It’s not pretty, it’s not dignified, and there is often no saying goodbye. Medically assisted suicide is a mercy that everyone should have the option to choose.
Well said.
You can always leave if you don’t like it.
The Origone taxpayer is footing a 15 million dollar expenditure to bail out the Idaho legislature for passing this legislation. What’s wrong with this picture. We should send ID a bill for services provided.
Shouldn’t the female having the abortion pay for it?
what an ignorant make thing to say
More deaths yearly from abortion than Covid ever thought of and Crickets from the peanut section. They don’t care about a babys life but an old retired person they go crazy over. The hypocrisy and stupidity is astounding! Good little sheep.
@dennydizzke, ever think beyond the birth? Do you think these fetuses will all have great life after they are born? Saying people who are pro choice don’t care about babies is absurd. Besides women’s rights, rape, incest and sometimes the safety of the mother this is the strongest reason I believe it’s a women’s choice. A majority of women having abortions already have kids and live in poverty, many are addicted to drugs, some are mentally/physically ill and some are just not ready or don’t want kids. I have fostered local kids before, there are already thousands who need help. You people Shame others but do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to help kids or struggling mothers. Keep complaining your tax dollars are going to things like snap,wic,welfare but somehow ignore that millions of kids could potentially be born into perpetual poverty.
Why the hell are tax dollars paying for murder?
Awesome! Oregon need to ban abortion to. In such a hypocritical society that allegedly cares about peoples health, murdering an unborn child is unacceptable! 3,500 Americans are executed every day. Abortion is not heath care! Abortion is the self centered motive of the individual. And when Paul Romero is elected Governor of Oregon he is going to ban abortion once and for all! http://www.paulromerofororegon.com .
Anyone who has an abortion or performs one, should be charged with murder! They will be held accountable on judgement day!