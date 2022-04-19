Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone facing GOP primary challenger Scott Stuart

Foe made headlines with Confederate flag; DeBone wants to keep tackling issues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone is in the midst of his fourth campaign for the board and faces a Republican primary challenger, Scott Stuart, on the May ballot.

"In these turbulent political, times with the massive growth that's happening here in Deschutes County, I just feel like I have really something to offer with a little bit of experience," DeBone said.

DeBone successfully fended off GOP challengers in 2014 and 2018 for his seat. This year, his opponent may be the most polarizing.

Eagle Crest's Scott Stuart made headlines last summer for flying a Confederate flag during Redmond's Fourth of July Parade. Stuart has run an insurance business for 40 years and is a self-described risk management specialist.

"Most politicians today do not have vision," Stuart told NewsChannel 21. "Vision is is being able to see and understand the times."

Stuart has never held political office before, but feels he has a lot to offer. Stuart told NewsChannel 21 he was inspired to run for office while watching the state deal with the pandemic in the last two years.

"I got involved because the county commissioner position is the most important or the highest legislative position in the county," Stuart said. "The current person I am running against, Tony, has not done the job. He could have done a better job over the last two years. He did not do it. That's why I got in the race."

Stuart said he would like to tackle issues like the county's water supply issues, turning Deschutes County back into a "home rule" county and handling Central Oregon's homelessness issue.

"You've got to enforce the laws on those who break the laws," Stuart told NewsChannel 21. "Those who break the laws, including the homeless, need to be sent a one-way ticket south. Get them in a warmer climate, and don't let them come back."

Despite DeBone's long run as county commissioner, he appears to be more motivated than ever.

"I love this county," DeBone said. "I just want to make it this wonderful place, as we are growing, and as we are coming out of a pandemic."

DeBone is looking at issues like cost-effective housing, expanding an overcrowded courthouse, helping Redmond with a new Health Department building and working on the replacement for Knott Landfill, which will be full in a few years.

"We've got to site a new landfill in the next eight years or so," DeBone said. "It's time to get real serious about where that would happen. I'd be honored to be involved on that, as a commissioner."