Proposal to rezone 710 acres west of Terrebonne for rural housing draws fire at hearing

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County hearings officer heard testimony Tuesday evening on a disputed proposal to rezone 710 acres west of Terrebonne from farmland to rural residential that would allow about 70 homes on the property.

The proposal from applicant 710 Properties LLC and landowner Eden Central Properties LLC, both of Sisters, would allow up to one home for every 10 acres on the land near Coyner Avenue, Lower Bridge Way and Buckhorn Road, but has drawn objections from the group Central Oregon LandWatch and nearby farmers, among others.

A total of 160 public comments were in the file as of the hearing, such as a letter from nearby farmer Binny Skidgel, who said the "most pressing" concern was groundwater levels, having had to lower their irrigation well pump in 2020 due to dropping water levels and this year their residential well pump as well.

The applicants said in their submittal that the main farm use on parcels without irrigation water rights is grazing cattle but wrote, "The extremely poor soils found on the property, however, make it a poor candidate for dryland grazing."

Traffic is another factor Skidgel raised: "Our road system is inadequate for this degree of an increased traffic load."

The applicants submitted a traffic impact analysis and said the area's roads were adequate to handle any increased traffic from the proposed rezoning.

Bend resident Renee Sweezey sent a letter in which she called the proposal "a misguided, mangled and deeply flawed project that would be extremely detrimental for the land, for wildlife and for the overall quality of life in Central Oregon."

