Oregonians react strongly to Supreme Court leak that suggests possible Roe vs. Wade reversal
(Update: Adding video, comments and information)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- About 200 abortion rights supporters rallied on the steps of the Deschutes County Courthouse on Tuesday evening as Oregonians joined the rest of the nation in reacting strongly to a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion indicating they may vote to overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that said pregnant women have a constitutional right to access an abortion.
The report published late Monday by Politico heightened already intense debate on the issue, in Oregon and nationwide, ahead of an expected court decision by June.
"My body, my choice!" participants in the "reproductive rights" rally chanted in downtown Bend.
But those who oppose abortion saw great hope in the draft ruling that the issue will return to the state level.
“It’s what we have been working toward for decades." Lois Anderson. the executive director for Oregon Right to Life, said Tuesday.
On the other side of the sharp divide, Lisa Gardner, the CEO for Planned Parenthood in Southwest Oregon, said, “This leak makes it very clear that our deepest fears are coming true. We are at a crisis moment for abortion access."
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Twitter, writing, "Abortion is health care and protected by state law in Oregon. We will fight to keep it that way, no matter what this Supreme Court decides."
The ruling, if made final, would give states the ability to outlaw abortions, while others, such as Oregon, are likely to continue allowing the procedure, barring a major change in political makeup of elected officials in this year's or future elections.
Anderson said she hopes the draft decision could help some Oregonians reconsider their opinions on the controversial issue.
“I think (some people) will definitely reevaluate their position,' Anderson told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday.
A final decision on the ruling could be made as soon as June. If made final, at least 20 states are set to ban abortions including Idaho.
In March, NewsChannel 21 spoke with Bend Planned Parenthood Manager Joanna Dennis-Cook, who expected abortion patient numbers to jump 230 percent.
Oregonians will continue to have access to abortions through the state's Reproductive Health Equity Act.
Comments
72 Comments
This is just the start. Liberals better buckle up. They will be in for a rough ride as our country goes back to what it was meant to be.
You mean white “Christians” who force their beliefs on others? Hard pass son!
So, are you saying that Christians of color have no real Christian values? Because that’s what it sounds like you are saying.
Christian slaves had values but their owners didn’t respect any of that, like wanting for things be like they where meant to be? Give me a break stone age!
Woke racists have a free pass on that. They regularly portray those “of color” as inferior in one way or another.
Broadly speaking, what if neither side tried forcing the other side? Right now it’s the woke liberals trying to force their ideology. I have resisted overly religious people all of my life whether they be Christians or woke liberals. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Same poop, different day is all.
Crazyness, putting abortion rights in yhe hands of the voters/states or better yet holding Congress to actually enacting a constitional amendment that guarantees Abortion rights….those damn christians and democracy. If polls are correct, you would want this, a chance to have an abortion admendment, not a shoddy supreme court decision that can be argued for another 50 years
I don’t recall reading a theocratic-fascist dystopia chapter in any of my US history books.
I suggest reading about the great revival then which occurred around the same time as the age of enlightenment prior to WW1.
Don’t like abortion? Don’t have one. But don’t restrict the ability of others to have one.
Bingo. Conservatives are for small government and individual rights. Unless its rights they disagree with them they want big brother to force himself on everyone.
If you want an abortion pay for it yourself. Quit making the general public pay for everyone else’s laziness, lack of self control and poor life choices. If more kids were held accountable for their actions we would not have adults that expect people to always make it better for them. Birth control is provided free of charge. I am happy to foot that bill.
What do you suppose the babies vote would be?
A fetus doesn’t vote.
Only because we’re all cool with murdering them so they don’t inconvenience us.
A ruling against Roe V Wade doesn’t make abortion illegal. The ruling won’t do that at all. It will simply leave it to the states to decide individually as it should be.
Now why would you want those untrustworthy voters deciding anything?
I certainly hope the Supreme Court takes the progressive step to reverse Roe v Wade and ends the barbaric practice of abortion. Unfortunately Oregon will probably lag behind and more infants will die.
Infants are dying? From what?
Perfect example of someone who doesn’t know the difference between a zigot, a fetus and a infant telling us how it is, please?
Human by any other name is still human. Abortion is barbaric. Future generations will view this time of rampant abortions the way we look at past civilizations that practiced human sacrifice. Roe v Wade will be overturned. About time. And, yes I know what a progressive is. And, I know the difference between a progressive and a progressive idea. Banning abortion is progress.
And you’re a perfect example of somebody who draws an artificial and arbitrary line on the developmental continuum so you don’t have to think about a fetus or a zygote as a human life. And then you pretend it’s a fact so you don’t have to defend your opinion scientifically.
Do you even know what progressive means? Another oxymoron from the morons.
Oregonians don’t care so much about the possible Roe vs. Wade controversy as much as we care about a liberal SC justice illegally leaking information just prior to the elections which is clearly designed to divert peoples attention away from the issues the liberal media refuses to cover. (inflation, ukraine, afghanistan, border crisis, hunters laptop, disinformation, economy, fuel prices, canceling the pipeline, filibuster support reversal, the list is long. But the real question is, who on the supreme court leaked this information? Could it be the newest appointee? Ketanji Brown Jackson? Coincidence?
Again: She’s not ON the court yet. The final ruling is due in June, well before the fall election.
My money is on the retiring justice being the leaker.
This is good news but to bad it came out like this. It will just be another broken record excuse for the selfish regressive boneheads to burn city’s and blame it all on the big bad orange guy.
“regressive”
How are liberal the regressive ones? I got to hear this.
To many tools who don’t know the difference between progressive and regressive and just make it up? LOL!
Its disgusting to watch a woman standby and let others take control of her body. Outlawing abortion is no different than legalizing rape. Both are taking away a woman’s free will and agency over her own body, and it is absolutely sickening.
What about the unborn child’s body? Is there no regard for his/her life?
What is an unborn child? How does that even exist? Where is the regard for the life of actual birthed human beings who are left to die from lack of healthcare, food, and shelter? Why the obsession with a fetus when plenty of actual children are thrown under the bus daily?
Why do we have to choose which ones are okay to harm? You’re really lacking in your logic if you think you have to allow one to protest the other.
So basically you’re saying “my body, my choice”. Hmmm…where have I heard that before?
While I am not against abortion at all this statement is absolutely ridiculous. Nobody gets control of your body. If you don’t want to need an abortion don’t get knocked up. During an abortion process it is the doctor who is in control of your body and not you. And abortion is NOT health care, it is an elective procedure.
No one should be held sexually hostage by a fear of pregnancy. A woman’s job is not be some sort of broodmare whose existence as a sexual being is solely to procreate. That’s disgusting. A doctor has permission from a woman to perform the abortion, and most certainly is healthcare.
Elections have consequences. Trump is about the most Unchristian person imaginable, but he said if he was elected that he’d fill the Court with justices that would overturn Roe, so religious people held their noses and voted for him. The Right knows that SCOTUS is important and votes accordingly. For some reason, the Left doesn’t; they seem to take civil rights advances for granted. All those Bernie Bros in 2016 who said it was beneath their dignity to turn out to vote in November, and there was no difference between Trump and Clinton: they were saying that women’s reproductive rights are of no importance. This is the result.
What does this have to do with women? Are you a biologist that has the expertise to define what a woman is? What about pregnant men? Men can also have a uterus, or so I’ve been told.
Also bodily autonomy is out the window these days anyway. Mandatory injections in order for people to stay employed really put the nails in that coffin.
Abortions =/= vaccination. No one can catch an abortion.
So mandates for C19 are acceptable as the virus is transmissible, correct? Banning abortion is not acceptable as the pregnancy only affects the woman involved, correct? My question is what if the mandates make no difference as in the end everyone, even according to Fauci, will contract C19 at some point and probably several times over the years. Do you still support mandates that do nothing to alter outcomes and deaths, yet have their own consequences and costs? Isn’t it clear the entire world’s population is incapable of stopping C19, no matter how draconian the measures are? So really, wearing a mask or getting vaccinated is a personal choice that has no effect on anyone else so far as transmission goes.
Too bad more women are not being educated about the fact that when they are in child-bearing years they stand a strong chance of becoming pregnant when they have sex. I talked to my teen daughter about this well in advance of her first serious relationship. I said when you feel like you are ready t o commit to that with xxx feel free to come to me 3 months in advance. I will take you to planned Parenthood and you can talk to them about your plans. That way your first time can be a good experience and you will be protected because we both know that the last thing you and xxx need while you are in high school is a baby. So guess what? She came to me, “they had talked and wanted to save up for a nice hotel room with a spa” And that is exactly what they did. Now years later, and many relationships later as well as some pretty low financial trials she thanks me, saying “can you imagine my life if I had added kids to the equation back then?” Our job as parents is to teach our kids to make responsible decisions. The time to do that is BEFORE it happens.
What does having sex have to do with giving birth? Two separate things.
Ask your mommy and daddy.
No one! I repeat, NO ONE has outlawed it. And abortion and rape are EXTREMELY different. Who stands up for the free will of the child? What is absolutely sickening is that you believe it’s okay to end a life because that life may be inconvenient.
“And abortion and rape are EXTREMELY different.”
How? One is someone forcing a woman to use her body against her will for sex. The other is forcing a woman to use her body against her will for birth.
Kind of like your previous post: “What does having sex have to do with giving birth? Two separate things.” You don’t seem to know the definition of different.
the people who cannot define what a woman is want to “protect women’s rights”? interesting
Your screen name are you talking about?
This is absolutely more important than Stalin v2.0 threatening us, and our allies, with nuclear strike.
Yes, it absolutely is more important.
This is beyond wrong. Head in the sand republicans will always try to keep women down. Our rights are now even below that of a handful of cells. If you believe those cells are a child then don’t have an abortion. But don’t force births on every pregnant women. Contraception doesn’t always work. Try mandating that rapist wear condoms or that drunk 20 year olds act responsibly. This is the real world and can’t always be planned out. Let people choose when to become parents.
The only thing keeping a women down is herself and people like you that think she can’t think for herself and is not capable of managing her fertility & needs help because she must be a helpless woman and needs all of us to be a safety net for her stupidity in not preventing something she should be in control of because she owns her own body. Don’t you even see you contradict yourself in your post. CRAAAA-Craa ya know?
A part of managing her fertility is access to abortions, thats the point.
Having sex is a choice and choices have consequences.
First of all, YOU Liberals aren’t able to define what a “woman” is . . . and how sexist of you to ignore that Liberals claim men can get pregnant and have babies too!
How exactly is that relevant?
At least they are consistent by putting female hygiene products in boys bathrooms 🙂
You were once that handful of cells. So was every relative you have.
Your point?
Too late now. Trump said he would do this if they elected him. Too many people either thought that was a good idea, or didn’t care. It’ll get worse: once the GOP controls both houses of Congress and the Oval Office (which could be as soon as 2025), they’ll pass a federal law to ban it nationwide.
How much rage would an outrage rage if an outrage could out rage?
Attempting to allow states to legalize what amounts to the rape of a woman is pretty outrageous.
There is a baby in there. The disconnect is astounding. It’s not about you anymore. Abortion is about as selfish as suicide. It’s not about the rights of the pregnant woman, it’s about the rights of the BABY she is carrying. Murder is murder.
Fetus. Not a baby. And even if it were a baby, why does its rights trump the mother’s? If a fetus is in fact a human being (Its not but for the sake of argument.), its no more or less special than any other one and no one has a right to use another person’s body against their will.
So a 1-minute old baby is a human but 2 minutes earlier it wasn’t? What changed? Breathing? Umbilical cord? Certainly not dependence on the mother.
Outrage is all the rage the.
Liberals say nothing about the leak but they are sure throwing lots of lies about the court.
Whoever leaked it is a hero for sounding the alarm.
Good job defending womens rights! I appreciate your efforts to educate those in need of it on this thread.
Some call it “abortion,” some call it “child dismemberment.” Is there a difference?
I don’t know anyone who calls it “child dismemberment”. Good grief.
In my opinion if a woman wants an abortion she should also grant permission to have her ovaries removed. Some might say they would like to have a baby some day. Is one a living organism and the other not just because a woman says it is? If the woman is willing to terminate one life because she chose to she should relinquish the right to conceive again. Regardless the decision gives the states the right to decide how the citizen of that state want to address the issue. It does not outlaw abortion.