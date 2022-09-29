Bend city councilors get plenty of feedback on draft unsanctioned camping code at second roundtable

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city councilors received plenty of feedback Thursday from a variety of invited participants at the second of two roundtables held this week on a draft code to regulate homeless individuals camping on public rights of way and city-owned property.

There were several themes from a variety of participants from public agencies, business groups, nonprofits and others – one being that small, attainable steps are needed, as well as ways to measure the success of any efforts and to be able to help those in crisis without rules that make them move and harder to find.

Mayor Gena Goodman Campbell said one theme of the feedback was "a gap" in that the safety of those who potentially must move more frequently “isn’t really addressed in this current code structure.” While state law and court rulings limit local governments to regulate time, manner and location of campsites, she said the time aspect would be especially challenging, based on issues being raised.

One participant who said she formerly was homeless while in school said having to pick up and move all of her belongings every night would have made for an even more challenging existence, so a safe place to keep belongings also would be important.

Another woman said if the rules prove too problematic, it will worsen the issue of campsites south of Bend near China Hat Road on U.S. Forest Service land.

Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks asked, “What are the metrics we’re going to be using over time, so five years from now, we’re not sitting here, doing the same thing all over again.” She said the specifics are needed for how things will work day to day, down to the level of where will people be able to charge their phones.

Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair acknowledged that the numbers of homeless are rising and that hundreds are living off China Hat Road, but also pointed to success stories like the Central Oregon Veterans Village, which has graduated six people from its program, and the need to duplicate such successful programs.

Deschutes National Forest Supervisor Holly Jewkes noted the constraints they operate under, including limited resources and the impact of court rulings. “Typically, when we come across an illegal camp, our main concern is natural resource damage, followed by public safety,” she said.

At the conclusion, Goodman-Campbell said: "You've given us a lot to think about."

NewsChannel 21’s Kelsey McGee observed the roundtable and will have a report at 5 p.m.