Bend City Council may require Home Energy Score for home sales, but faces Realtors’ opposition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council is considering mandating a Home Energy Score be prepared by anyone selling a home to encourage upgrades to more energy efficiency and to help inform homebuyers. But the proposed requirement is not going over well with some, including the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.

The Realtors group recently sent a flyer to city residents, urging opposition from the public at a Nov. 16 council meeting. They call it the wrong approach at the wrong time, while claiming that Bend is already facing affordability issues with rising house costs.

In the mailer with a QR code linking to a website called "Keep Bend Affordable," the organization says requiring a home energy score for home sales would only add more costs, helping to price some homebuyers out of the market.

The proposed Home Energy Score, in the works for the past several months, is part of the Bend Community Climate Action Plan, to reduce community greenhouse gas emissions.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Porch Light Inspections, whose inspectors which recently became certified "home energy assessors" under the state's Home Energy Score program, about what factors go into determining the score how it affects both homebuyers and homeowners.

