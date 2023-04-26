Deschutes County’s Office of Internal Audit receives national award

Deschutes County’s Office of Internal Audit has received national recognition for its Management of Pandemic Case Investigation and Contact Tracing audit, which was released in 2022.

The Office, led by County Internal Auditor David Givans, received the Association of Local Government Auditors' 2022 Distinguished Knighton Award for best performance audit in the Extra-Small shop category.

The award will be presented virtually to during ALGA’s annual conference on May 8. Givans, who has served as the county’s Internal Auditor for more than 20 years, will also receive ALGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Givans plans to retire from the county in June.

“David has dedicated his career to supporting and advancing local government auditing,” said County Administrator Nick Lelack. “The county is grateful for his service and recognizes the immense impact he’s had in improving our organization.”

The Association of Local Government Auditors is a national audit association founded in 1985 committed to supporting and improving local government auditing through advocacy, collaboration, education, and training, while upholding and promoting the highest standards of professional ethics.