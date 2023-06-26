Oregon Legislature wraps up 2023 session in rush of bills after GOP’s 6-week boycott pauses action

The two top Republicans, both from Central Oregon, again critical of Democrats

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Legislature hit its constitutional deadline with several hours to spare by adjourning late Sunday afternoon after passing a long list of legislation in its final days, an always fast-moving process made even more rushed by the 6-week boycott by Republican senators that stalled action on hundreds of bills.

A deal reached with the Democrats finally resolved the record-length stalemate with little time to spare.

Here's Gov. Tina Kotek's news-release take on the highlights of the work done in Salem:

2023 Legislative Session: Governor Kotek Highlights Progress on Housing and Homelessness, Behavioral Health, Education

Governor Kotek worked successfully with Legislature

to deliver on mission-focused agenda

Salem, OR — Oregon lawmakers concluded the 2023 legislative session today, wrapping up a session that included significant progress on the top three priorities that Governor Tina Kotek set at the beginning of her term: housing and homelessness, behavioral health, and education.

“My top priorities since Day One have been to reduce homelessness and support housing development, improve access to mental health and addiction services, and ensure that Oregon’s children are better served by our investments in early literacy, child care, and K-12 schools,” Governor Kotek said. “This session was not without challenges and there is more work ahead of us, but today Oregonians should know the state is making progress on our biggest challenges and working hard to deliver results.”

Governor Kotek advocated for policies and budgets that would deliver on issues of shared concern across Oregon. Highlights include:

Housing and Homelessness

The lack of housing that is affordable across all income levels not only drives the homelessness crisis but is having a serious impact on working families and employers. The state made progress addressing the housing and homelessness crises this session by:

Responding to the Homelessness State of Emergency – Governor Kotek declared a homelessness state of emergency on Day One of her administration, then successfully worked with the legislature to urgently allocate $155 million to support the emergency response and meet the goal of reducing unsheltered homelessness over the course of this year.

– Governor Kotek declared a homelessness state of emergency on Day One of her administration, then successfully worked with the legislature to urgently allocate $155 million to support the emergency response and meet the goal of reducing unsheltered homelessness over the course of this year. Maintaining Momentum Over Two Years – $316 million will rehouse an additional 750 households, prevent homelessness for 11,700 households, maintain shelter operations, create new permanent supportive housing, provide ongoing support for 700 newly added shelter beds, and more.

– $316 million will rehouse an additional 750 households, prevent homelessness for 11,700 households, maintain shelter operations, create new permanent supportive housing, provide ongoing support for 700 newly added shelter beds, and more. Building More Affordable Housing – $650 million in bonding will build and preserve more affordable housing. However, the legislature missed a critical opportunity to address housing production by failing to pass House Bill 3414.

Behavioral Health

When someone is ready to seek help for a mental health concern or substance use, that help should be easy to find and available – no matter where a person lives or what they can afford. The state made progress this session by:

Increasing Access to Behavioral Health Care – $200 million will add capacity for detox and substance use disorder residential treatment facilities, provide incentives to stabilize and support the behavioral health workforce, and increase community services for individuals who are likely to end up in the state hospital.

– $200 million will add capacity for detox and substance use disorder residential treatment facilities, provide incentives to stabilize and support the behavioral health workforce, and increase community services for individuals who are likely to end up in the state hospital. Funding Suicide Prevention and 24/7 Crisis Line – Increased funding will improve the statewide coordinated crisis system, including the 9-8-8 suicide prevention and behavioral health crisis hotline, which is available 24/7 to Oregonians in crisis.

– Increased funding will improve the statewide coordinated crisis system, including the 9-8-8 suicide prevention and behavioral health crisis hotline, which is available 24/7 to Oregonians in crisis. Improving Implementation of Measure 110 – Policy changes will help ensure state investments and Measure 110 programs deliver real benefits for Oregonians, reduce hospitalizations and overdoses, and improve timely access to care.

– Policy changes will help ensure state investments and Measure 110 programs deliver real benefits for Oregonians, reduce hospitalizations and overdoses, and improve timely access to care. Preventing Overdose Deaths – The state will expand access to overdose reversal drugs, like naloxone kits, to reduce drug overdose deaths.

Education

Every Oregon child should have a safe place to receive a high-quality, culturally responsive public education, and every family needs access to affordable child care options. The state made progress this session by:

Advancing Early Literacy Success – Increased funding for early literacy will improve how we teach kids how to read and write – ensuring educators, parents, caregivers, federally-recognized Tribes, and communities have what they need to support our students.

– Increased funding for early literacy will improve how we teach kids how to read and write – ensuring educators, parents, caregivers, federally-recognized Tribes, and communities have what they need to support our students. Building Up Our Child Care Infrastructure – A new $50 million Child Care Infrastructure Fund will strengthen access to physical infrastructure for child care facilities.

Public Safety

Oregonians deserve to feel safe and be safe in their homes and communities. The state made progress this session by:

Clearing the Police Officer Training Backlog – Funding additional training slots will ensure that more officers can move through the academy at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. A backlog in training courses has been slowing the pace of law enforcement coming online to serve Oregonians for too long.

– Funding additional training slots will ensure that more officers can move through the academy at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. A backlog in training courses has been slowing the pace of law enforcement coming online to serve Oregonians for too long. Banning Ghost Guns – Oregon is now the ninth state to ban ghost guns, cracking down on unserialized and undetectable guns that are often used by gun traffickers, violent criminals, and people legally prohibited from buying firearms.

--

As has been the case for many weeks, the leader of Senate Republicans, Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend, had a far different take on what transpired. Here's his brief Sunday synopsis:

2023 SESSION RECAP: Senate Republicans Delivered Big Wins for Oregonians, Held the Democrat Majority Accountable

SALEM, Ore. – Today, the 2023 Legislative Session adjourned sine die. Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) released the following statement:

“Despite continuous unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional actions by Democrat leaders that put the 2023 Session and hundreds of bills at risk, Senate Republicans successfully negotiated a framework that got the session back on track so we could deliver on Oregon’s most urgent needs.

“Senate Republicans were finally able to give the nearly 2 million Oregonians we represent a voice in the Senate and a seat at the table. We protected the rights of parents and law-abiding gun owners, restored the rule of law, and forced good-faith bipartisanship to get good things done. This led to a successful end to a tumultuous session.”

--

Interestingly, Knopp, like Kotek, lamented the failure to pass a bill aimed at allowing more housing production, in another final-day news release:

Senate Democrats Choose Homelessness Over Housing

SALEM, Ore. – Today, the Oregon Senate failed to pass House Bill 3414 B, a measure modernizing Oregon’s land use system to allow for more buildable land for needed housing. It is a necessary component to reach the Governor’s 36,000-unit annual production goal.

“Today, Senate Democrats chose homelessness over housing and politics over Oregonians. Decades of failed policy under total Democrat control created this crisis yet when presented with an opportunity to take bold action, most Democrats chose to kick the can down the road. Compassion is enacting policy that allows us to house more people at a lower cost than exists today. We cannot do that when we artificially restrict the supply of buildable land,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend), who has spent 20 years in the housing industry.

“There is no doubt that we are amid a housing crisis, but once again, we have failed to address the root cause of this crisis. No bill would do more in the short term to address our housing needs, especially in rural Oregon, than House Bill 3414. I am extremely disappointed that our land use system continues to be governed by special interests instead of the needs of our communities,” said Deputy Leader Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City), Vice-Chair of the Senate Committee on Housing.

--

House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson of Prineville sounded a similar theme in her post-adjournment news release:

Sine Die: Tumultuous Legislative Session Officially Adjourns

SALEM, OR – The 2023 Oregon Legislative Session officially adjourned today. The session began with a commitment from Democrat Leadership to focus on bipartisan priorities for the benefit of all Oregonians. A noteworthy amount of time was spent on the most divisive and partisan issues in America: expansion of abortion and gender transition treatment for minors at the expense of Oregon taxpayers, along with more limitations on Oregonians’ Second Amendment rights.

After lengthy negotiations, some of the more extreme elements of the Democrat agenda were successfully rolled back.

“Republicans fought every day to protect Oregonians’ parental rights and the Constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners. Despite a promise of working together on Oregon’s most pressing issues, Democrats prioritized bills that were simply too extreme for Oregon. I am proud of the work we did to limit the impact of these devastating bills,” said House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville).

Some of the House Republican priorities which did cross the finish line include protecting the kicker for Oregon taxpayers, creating more tax credits, addressing key needs for housing and homelessness across the state, and cracking down on the fentanyl crisis. In addition, House Republicans successfully reduced Oregon’s burdensome estate tax for farming, fishing, and forestry families. Significant public safety improvements were also made by tightening laws around retail theft and protecting Oregon’s infrastructure from targeted attacks.

“I am proud of the work our members did in representing their communities and all Oregonians. Despite being in the minority this session, we successfully used our voice to get results by limiting some of the really bad, and elevating some of the really good policy, coming out of this session. House Republicans guarded the kicker, protected our natural resource families, and found some common-sense reform to Measure 110. Republicans remain committed to making Oregon a place people want to work, live, and raise a family,” said Breese-Iverson.