Hunnell Road homeless encampment residents take city of Bend to court to block Monday’s planned sweep, closure

Homeless say city has failed to provide 'reasonable accommodation' - and some may die if forced to move

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three homeless residents of Hunnell and Clausen roads in northern Bend, on behalf of others, and homeless advocate Charles Hemingway filed a motion Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court against the city of Bend and several officials, seeking an injunction to block next week’s homeless camp sweep.

The city announced plans last month to remove the homeless residents living on city right-of-way along Hunnell and Clausen roads for the past several years and closed the encampment, citing health and safety issues.

In their 28-page filing, the homeless who filed the motion said they and other disabled and homeless individuals had filed requests for “reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act or to grant other relief under the city’s own regulations,” which they said are still pending before the city.

The homeless residents who filed the complaint say the city’s plans “imminently threaten the physical and mental health and well-being of these Bend residents.”

“Several have terminal illness or other medical conditions that will be exacerbated and may result in hospitalization and/or early death if defendants proceed on July 17, 2023 without according reasonable accommodation” to those who have requested it, the self-filed court filing stated.

The motion noted that the city “has knowingly acknowledged and permitted” the homeless encampments along the two streets “since at least 2016, according to press reports.” One man said he’s resided there for eight years.

And the city has provided portable toilets, trash containers and a water hook-up over the years, they noted, along with a sprinkler system to cool off during heat waves.

In response, Assistant City Attorney Ian Leitheiser provided NewsChannel 21 with this statement:

"We are aware of the legal matter but just received it this afternoon and I can’t comment on the merits. The City also received multiple requests for ADA modifications this afternoon. Cassandra Kehoe, our Accessibility and Equity Manager, is evaluating the requests and may want to chime in too."

City Accessibility and Equity Manager Cassandra Kehoe provided this statement:

"The City received several requests for modifications on behalf of people living in the Hunnell area this afternoon.

"They are asking for more time to move due to disabilities. The City is obligated under the Americans with Disabilities Act and City code and policies to consider reasonable modification requests, but is not necessarily required to grant every request.

"We are evaluating and responding to the requests and will follow our code and policy," she added.

Here’s the full complaint. We will provide any updated city response and track the court proceedings. Court records don’t indicate any hearings have yet been set on the matter, filed early Wednesday afternoon.: