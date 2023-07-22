Disabled Hunnell Road residents who were given extra week to leave file suit in federal court to block removal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three of the nearly two-dozen disabled Hunnell Road homeless residents given an extra week to leave amid the city's street clearing approved by a Deschutes County judge have sued the city in federal court, alleging violations of their constitutional rights and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Bend resident Foster Fell said Saturday he hand-delivered and filed the request for an injunction and temporary restraining order to U.S. District Court in Eugene on Friday. U.S. Magistrate Ann Aiken has been assigned the case, but Fell said the judge has not yet ruled on the request.

Similar to the Deschutes County filing and request denied Monday by Circuit Judge Wells Ashby, the federal civil complaint lists three disabled homeless people as plaintiffs, on behalf of themselves and others, along with Eric Garrity of the Bend Equity Project. The defendants, once again, include City Manager Eric King, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and the rest of the city council, as well as the city itself.

Garrity, who was out on Hunnell Road serving lunch Saturday, told NewsChannel 21 there are still people attempting to repair their vehicles and/or in need of first aid amid "oppressively hot" conditions.

"People are really struggling, trying to get out," he said. "It's a tough situation."

Bend’s accessibility manager advised 22 residents along Hunnell and neighboring streets that they were being granted “reasonable accommodation” under the city’s camping code and ADA, and being given an extra week to move from the street location, until next Tuesday.

But the plaintiffs claim the 22 individuals have widely varying disabilities, and the “cookie-cutter” approach violated their rights.

In the federal suit, the plaintiffs claim the judge didn’t address the ADA issue, only saying the city had complied with its own regulations and “right, even an obligation, to regulate its own streets.”

The plaintiffs argue that their Fourteenth Amendment right to due process is being violated by the city and they “are being deprived of a right and remedy granted” by the ADA to appeal the city's modification decision. They allege their rights “will be irreparably violated” without a temporary restraining order because the city “is in the process of seizing and destroying their property.”

They also allege a violation of their Eighth Amendment rights “because they are under threat of being arrested if they refuse to leave their homes and other property” on Tuesday. They call the one-week extension "meaningless … due to the serious nature” of their disabilities, when some have lived there for almost eight years.

The complaint also says that despite the city’s notice that shelter beds are available for those who must move, those living in RVs can’t go there because they can’t have their RVs on site. They say those living in tents “have too much property for what the local shelters will allow,” and that several have been sexually harassed by men staying there or that “the closeness in the shelter environment … aggravates their mental disabilities.”

They are requesting an order to block removal of the remaining residents and that a hearing happen quickly, before a federal magistrate in Bend, on whether a permanent injunction should be issued, “given the substantial constitutional violations” they allege.

We have reached out to city officials for a response, comment or statement about the federal court filing.