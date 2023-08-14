Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing plans F-15 Eagle night training missions this week, possibly over Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions for the next four nights, and some could fly in the skies over Central Oregon.

“Night training is essential to the readiness of our pilots to defend the Pacific Northwest under any conditions,” said Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer, 142nd Wing Public Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader. “We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our fellow Oregonians.”

Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements. Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers.

While the flight paths will be weather- and mission-dependent, Master Sergeant Steven Conklin said, "They typically fly over the ocean, but have areas over Central Oregon that they may utilize."

Officials say the training flights will be completed each evening before 10:45 p.m.

About the 142nd Wing:

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs around 1,500 Airmen who provide an

economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Wing defends our

homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from

Northern California to the Canadian border, as part of Air Combat Command and

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide

unequaled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime

tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.