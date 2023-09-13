Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue sends new 5-year local option levy to voters on Nov. 7 ballot

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue has placed a new five-year local option levy before voters on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The CRR Fire Board approved the resolution at a special meeting in July. The levy would help fund the district for five years, starting next July 1.

On their website, the rural fire district says the rate of the new local option levy would be $1.17 per $1,000 of assessed value, an increase of $0.28 per $1,000 over the expiring levy.

"Funds generated by this levy will be utilized to improve emergency services, as well as address the increasing cost for personnel and operations of the District," the agency stated.

Kelsey McGee is meeting Wednesday with Fire Chief Sean Hartley to discuss the new levy. She will be asking about its importance to the department and about the need for the higher amount. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.