Gov. Kotek orders public flags to half-staff in remembrance of Senator Dianne Feinstein

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Governor Tina Kotek on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of Senator Dianne Feinstein, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation.

The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

“Senator Feinstein led with integrity and fierceness. A fighter for equality, and a voice for people on the margins, her memory will live on for generations to come,” Governor Kotek said.



Please find linked a Presidential Proclamation ordering the lowering of flags to half-staff.