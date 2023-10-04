Redmond School Board member Keri Lopez announces bid for House District 53 GOP nomination

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) Redmond School Board member Keri Lopez recently announced her intention to "run and win" House District 53, seeking the Republican nomination in the May primary and to unseat Democratic state Rep. Emerson Levy next fall.

“I’m running because we need balance in Oregon - one party rule controlled by Portland Democrats is not serving us well here in Central Oregon," she said in her announcement. "I will stand up and work on policies that benefit our community and produce positive results for parents, working families and the constituents of House District 53.”

House Republicans gained three seats across Oregon in 2022, Lopez noted, barely missing in House District 53.

Keri has one statement on the outlook in House District 53, "I intend to change that in 2024.”

About Keri Lopez

Keri is a life-long Oregonian, returning to Central Oregon in 2000. Graduating from Oregon State University- Cascades Campus, she was the first woman in her family to earn a college degree. She went on to a career in the financial services industry earning her series 7 and 66 licenses. Keri has made her home in Tumalo with her husband Jerod, raising their school aged children in the Redmond community. Keri’s political career started as an elected Redmond School Board Director, first in 2021 and winning re-election in 2023. She is known as a dedicated proponent for parents and the students she represents on the school board. Keri will continue to lend her voice as an advocate for local decision making and collaboration in the public process as she runs for House District 53.

Campaign website - www.kerilopez.com Email - info@kerilopez.com