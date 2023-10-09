City of Bend holds third roundtable on proposed transportation fee; neighborhood town hall coming up

(Update: Kelsey McGee will be at the roundtable to hear the discussion)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council held its third of three roundtables on the topic of a proposed transportation utility fee Wednesday morning with a variety of invited community partners.

Interested community members were invited to livestream the meeting through YouTube or preregister to watch on Zoom here.

Kelsey McGee will be speaking with Mayor Melanie Kebler and another participant in the roundtable, asking about their takeaways from the discussions and what the next steps are for the fee discussions. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

A variety of other options were discussed, from a fuel or sales tax to a tax on food and beverage purchases, with the pros and cons each would involve.

Here's the city's earlier announcement of the roundtable, and an upcoming neighborhood town hall on the proposal:

Roundtables are a new engagement opportunity the City Council has created to discuss matters of community interest.

Transportation fees are a common funding tool in Oregon. In the past, the City has relied on revenues from the State gas tax and a portion of property taxes to maintain the City’s transportation system, but these funding sources are limited and declining.

The City of Bend’s transportation network is growing, and costs are increasing. New funding sources are needed to maintain enhanced levels of service that the community expects.

A transportation fee is a recurring fee on utility bills, because everyone relies on the transportation system (mail delivery, garbage hauling services, food delivery, bus routes, etc.). A well-maintained transportation system allows people and goods and services to move safely and efficiently.

The October roundtable discussion will focus on the City’s transportation equity policies and approaches, methods for accountability, and preferred options for the City’s long-term transportation funding strategy.

Roundtable participation is by invitation and the meeting does not include public comment. Members of the public are welcome to attend in person or online to listen to the roundtable discussion. Public feedback can be sent to councilall@bendoregon.gov, and members of the public can also attend upcoming neighborhood meetings and City Council meetings to provide further input.

Representatives from the following groups have been invited to the roundtable: Bend Bikes, Bend Chamber, Bend Economic Development Advisory Board, Bend La Pine Schools, Bend Park & Recreation District, Cascade East Transit, Commute Options, Council on Aging, Environment and Climate Committee, Former City Transportation Advisory Committee, Human Rights and Equity Commission, Latino Community Association, Neighborhood Associations, NeighborImpact, Transportation Bond Oversight Committee.

The public engagement process will help City staff and Council determine uses of revenue, ways to lessen the impact of this new fee on customers facing financial hardship, and how to balance the use of other funding tools for future transportation system needs. A transportation fee could start appearing on utility bills sometime in 2024.

For information: bendoregon.gov/transportation-fee.

--

Neighborhood Transportation Fee Town Hall

Hosted by Awbrey Butte, Century West and Summit West Neighborhood Districts

Date: 10/25/2023 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

10/25/2023 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Location: Summit High School Commons Area

2855 NW Clearwater Drive

Bend, Oregon 97703

Join the Awbrey Butte, Century West and Summit West Neighborhood Districts for a town hall on Bend City Council's proposed Transportation Fee on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at Summit High School (2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend).

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, Councilor Mike Riley and City staff will participate in providing background and rationale for the proposed fee, information on how the funds may be used and answer attendee questions.

Registration is not required, however, if you would kindly RSVP on the following link it will help us with planning for seating, snacks, and beverages: https://www.summitwestbend.org/event-details-registration/summit-west-townhall-transportation-utility-fee-tuf-with-mayor-keebler

________________________________________________________



The Bend Neighborhood Districts (commonly known as Neighborhood Associations) are recognized in Bend Code Chapter 1.70 Neighborhood Associations. Neighborhood Districts maintain and improve the quality of life in Bend, increase community member participation in local decision making, and form an effective partnership between the City and neighborhood residents. There are 13 Neighborhood Districts that are recognized by the Bend City Council. Learn more at bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods.