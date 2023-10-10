Chavez-DeRemer, Bentz and colleagues urge feds to end delay, approve controversial GTN pipeline expansion

Lawmakers say increased use of natural gas in power production has reduced greenhouse gas emissions

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) and several colleagues have urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to act on a natural gas expansion project, GTN XPress, which has been stalled at the commission after receiving its Final Environmental Impact Statement almost 11 months ago.

The project would increase capacity for the Gas Transmission Northwest system – bolstering supply to improve reliability and lower energy costs in northern Idaho, eastern Washington, central and eastern Oregon, and northern California.

Reps. Cliff Bentz (OR-02), Mike Simpson (ID-02), Russ Fulcher (ID-01), Kelly Armstrong (ND-At Large), and Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), along with Sens. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and James Risch (R-Idaho) joined Chavez-DeRemer in sending the letter.

“This delay has created significant uncertainty for energy users in the states and districts we represent and will likely subject them to higher priced energy alternatives. It is unreasonable for a project like GTN XPress, which meets all the Commission's criteria and impacts no landowners, to be subject to such lengthy delays. It is time for FERC to act,” the members wrote.

“Further, according to FERC's FEIS the project would not have significant environmental impacts,” the members continued. “Regarding GHG emissions more generally, increasing natural gas use in electricity generation has already helped the nation achieve significant reductions in GHG emissions, with electric sector emissions dropping 32% between 2005 and 2019 largely driven by the transition from coal to natural gas. Natural gas use can actually help states like Oregon, which currently relies on coal for 25% of its electricity generation, meet carbon reduction goals by incorporating cleaner burning fuels like natural gas into the electric grid.”

The members concluded by expressing concerns that the current delay does not comply with the intent of the Natural Gas Act. They urged FERC to issue a timely decision to provide certainty to consumers across the region.

