Chavez-DeRemer, colleagues introduce bill to improve transparency in Legacy Road and Trail Program

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) joined Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-08) and Sens. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and James Risch (R-Idaho) to introduce bipartisan, bicameral legislation to improve transparency in the Legacy Road and Trail Remediation (LRTR) Program.

This legislation requires the U.S. Forest Service to publish an annual list of projects eligible for funding under the program. Established in 2008, this program was created to deliver funding to address critical road issues, restore watersheds, improve water quality, and create good-paying jobs in the process.

“When a federal project could have a significant impact on local communities, transparency should always be a top priority – including for the Legacy Roads and Trails Remediation Program,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “I’m honored to join a bipartisan and bicameral group of my colleagues to introduce legislation that will help ensure the public is able to have a voice in the project-selection process.”

"In Washington state, the Legacy Roads and Trails Remediation Program has been particularly impactful, facilitating hundreds of culvert repairs for fish passage and creating more access for all of us to outdoor recreation. I am proud to have joined with colleagues last congress to introduce the Legacy Roads and Trails Act, which through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is finally able to address a long backlog of projects caused by chronic underfunding," said Schrier. "As the Forest Service catches up on managing deteriorating infrastructure which harms water quality and fish habitat, we are providing further support to involve the public, foster public - private partnerships, create local jobs, and ultimately strengthen this work on the ground in a bipartisan, bicameral fashion."

“The Legacy Roads and Trails Program is critical to long-term restoration of our watersheds on public lands in New Mexico. Including the voices of the public and local leaders in conservation, wildlife, and recreation is essential to making sure that the most impactful projects are selected for funding,” said Luján. “I’m glad to introduce this bipartisan legislation that will give the public a stronger voice in the selection of Legacy Road and Trail proposals.”

“Preserving access to Idaho’s forests and public lands is critical. The Forest Service’s failure to engage with local communities when selecting Legacy Road and Trail Remediation projects is a disservice to Idahoans,” said Risch. “This legislation will drastically improve the means for locals to offer their input on these projects.”

Specifically, this legislation ensures the Forest Service considers public input when making important decisions on which Legacy Road and Trails Remediation projects to fund. The legislation also requires the Forest Service to be more transparent in the selection process by publishing all projects that were considered for funding.

Full text of the bill is available HERE.