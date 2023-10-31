City of Bend launching new Bend Works app in November, aims to help residents report issues quicker and easier

(Update: Adding video, comments from city of Bend, Bend residents)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is preparing to launch a new phone app called Bend Works that lets residents submit requests for non-emergency services for issues like potholes, flooding issues and damaged street signs.

While the app itself isn't available yet on app stores, a web portal is available on the city of Bend's website to see the status of requests submitted to the city, opening up communications between residents and city employees.

"So, this app is not intended for emergencies," John Condon, manager of the city's Project Management Office, told us Tuesday. "We've done a lot of outreach in the community and found that mobile apps are a way people want to communicate with the city of Bend."

Back in May, the Bend City Council approved a $112,000 contract with CivicPlus, a web development company, to use the company's software, SeeClickFix, to create the app.

Other cities like Gresham, Gilbert, Arizona and New York City all use a comparable system for service requests.

"I think it's a great idea," 41-year Bend resident Flynn Perrin told us. "There's never really been an outlet for people to get involved in the city development that way. I've seen the same potholes on the same corners for four decades."

Another Bend resident, Paige Thompson, said, "It would be nice, when there is an issue, to be able to let someone know, because we do care about our roads -- especially in the winter."

Bend Works' default settings make a user's requests public. However, requests regarding homeless encampments, Spanish-language requests and unlisted categories will be private.

To file a request through Bend Works, you can create a profile with only a user name and email. Users can select the location of the problem and a category that the problem might fit in.

You can also upload a photo and a description, all of which will be sent to the appropriate city staff member. If you prefer, you can still call and email city staff members for service requests, instead of using the app or web portal.

Mike Ziegelmeyer, a Bend resident for many years, chimed in in support: "I would love to see an app where you can get a hold of somebody right away, because there's many times I've seen things around here and you just don't know who to contact. So I think it's a great idea."

Bend resident Eric Artzt also volunteered his thoughts on the app: "I live over on the westside by Shevlin Park, and I haven't encountered a lot of issues in my neighborhood, frankly. But sometimes driving around, I might see things, so I'd use the app to report issues I see."

According to the city, while there isn't an exact launch date for the app yet, it should be available by the end of November. The app will be free to download and use.