Central Oregon’s homeless face the reality of another cold winter as ODOT cleans another camp off Highway 97

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The homeless in Central Oregon are preparing for another long, cold winter, but with the constant need to move and a return of freezing temperatures, this season isn't easy to get through.

Along Highway 97, near Truman Avenue, more than a dozen tents were on the list Wednesday for an ODOT cleanup.

ODOT put up notices on the tents of this homeless camp on Nov. 2, saying the department could remove all personal property within 1,500 feet of where the notices were placed between Nov. 12 and 21.

Anthony, who was staying at this camp, said, “It sucks. I just had to actually move from the north side. I have nowhere else to go, I need help, I'm trying to get into rehab, but right now I have no options. It is what it is.”

Elizabeth, who shared her struggle living on the street during the cold weather, said, “We got sleeping bags and blankets, and they are working on safe heating."

Living on the streets and trying to stay warm can turn dangerous. On Monday, behind the Bend Kohl's, two people started a wood fire inside a tent, and the flames spread to another tent, causing two propane tanks to explode. No one was injured.

Last month, a homeless woman died after being injured in a fire - she'd been using a space heater in a makeshift shelter off China Hat Road.

At Shepherd's House Ministries, they tell us people on the streets often use sleeping bags and tarps to stay warm.

Evan Hendrix, director of navigation at the Lighthouse Navigation Center, noted, "We've been seeing lots of cases of frostbite. We've been seeing lots of cases of people suffering some really tremendous physical and mental challenges that have a really hard time surviving when the weather turns like this."

According to the city of Bend, more than 1,200 people in the city are homeless. Some say they look for work without success.

“It may be that I don't get to interview for a job, but I can work," a homeless woman noted. "It's because of how I look I don't get that job, it has nothing to do with my skills or experience, anything -- people just don’t look at you.”

She continued, “People don’t understand that even a sandwich might make a difference. A bottle of water, soda, a cup of coffee -- it might make a difference.”

Some people seeking warmth say they can't go to a shelter because they have pets. As ODOT started Wednesday morning's sweep, many wondered where they'd go next.

One man said he is committed to staying in Bend, even with the challenge brought by the winter cold. “Come down here, and there are still homeless who are holding onto the American dream. It's attainable. and what better place to come, then to Bend?”