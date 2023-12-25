Bentz says he’d support legislation to boost Forest Service penalty for exceeding 14-day stay limit

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., told NewsChannel 21 he supports action in Congress to make it less challenging for the U.S. Forest Service to enforce their 14-day stay limit on public lands, such as the China Hat area south of Bend where problems and issues have grown even more serious.

Bentz tells us he’s met on multiple occasions with Deschutes National Forest officials about how to solve the crime and other problems that have led nearby homeowners to raise concerns, some even to move away.

“This has been an issue basically since I started office,” Bentz said. “This is a little awkward, to come in and say, ‘We’re going convict you of a felony, or what amounts to a felony, for being on land that you actually own part of it.”

While there is a 14-day stay limit on public land, the agency says that doesn’t give them the legal authority to remove someone without a decision by a federal judge, in this case in Eugene.

Issuance of a violation notice for exceeding the 14-day stay limit is a misdemeanor offense that results in a ticket similar to receiving a traffic violation in other jurisdictions.

The congressman said, “I think the Forest Service needs additional legislation that lets them give a bigger penalty, if people choose to ignore their violation.”

The Forest Service has told NewsChannel 21 that managing long-term homelessness in Central Oregon adds additional challenges to meeting their land management objectives.